944th FW commander rallies Airmen, sets focus on mission-ready future

The 944th Fighter Wing Commander, U.S. Air Force Col. Todd “Riddler” Riddle, addressed over 600 members of the wing during a quarterly commander’s call at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, Sept. 7, 2024, focusing on the vital importance of readiness, available resources, and building connections.

Riddle began by stressing the collective responsibility of every Airman in ensuring the success of the 944th FW’s mission, which is to Forge Combat Airmen to Fly, Fight and Win. He reiterated that everyone plays a critical role, emphasizing that the wing’s readiness directly supports not only national security but also the well-being of each member.

“We find a way to win, and we find a way to make the people around us better,” Riddle remarked, underscoring the importance of every Airman’s contribution to mission success.

Readiness for a global mission

Throughout the commander’s call, Riddle highlighted the wing’s upcoming participation in major exercises such as Desert Hammer 25-1, scheduled for November 2024. This exercise will test the wing’s preparedness and ability to respond to real-world scenarios in a deployed environment. Riddle made it clear that maintaining readiness is an ongoing effort that involves consistent training and adapting to the evolving demands of global competition.

“We must remain prepared for the tasks ahead, whether that means deployments, exercises, or ensuring that we have the skills and mindset necessary to succeed in today’s complex global environment,” Riddle explained.

This message of preparedness resonated with many Airmen, including Senior Airman Damaris Molina of the 944th Aeromedical Staging Squadron, who was recognized during the call for her achievement as a distinguished graduate of Airman Leadership School.

Reflecting on the commander’s emphasis, she noted, “We are all working on different exercises so that we can be ready for deployment.”

Resources to support the force

In addition to readiness, Riddle emphasized the wealth of resources available to support Airmen and their families. As part of this focus, his message included discussions on financial counseling, mental health resources, and family support services. Riddle highlighted that maintaining personal and financial well-being is just as crucial to mission readiness as operational preparedness.

He noted how the Military & Family Readiness has access to a free financial consultation to help Airmen manage budgets, loans, and retirement investments. Riddle also pointed to the work of Dr. Kyrie Conseen, 944th FW director of psychological health, who provides mental health services and consultation to ensure that all members have the support they need.

Fostering connection, community

Riddle further stressed the importance of building strong connections within the wing to foster unity and resilience. He pointed out that the diverse backgrounds and experiences of reservists strengthen the wing, encouraging an environment where everyone feels valued and supported.

“The biggest takeaway from the commander’s call is making sure we’re all connected so we can continue to be ready together,” said U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Valencia Ganir, a dental noncommissioned officer in charge with the 944th Medical Squadron, emphasizing the power of teamwork and unity in sustaining the wing’s success.

For newer members, such as U.S. Air Force Airman First Class Marianna Frasier, this sense of connection and belonging was quickly felt. “It feels like you’re a part of something bigger,” Frasier shared, reflecting on the camaraderie she experienced during her second Unit Training Assembly.

Looking forward

As the commander’s call concluded, Riddle’s message was clear: the 944th FW is not only prepared to meet the challenges of the future but also committed to ensuring that every member is supported. Whether through mission readiness, personal resources, or strong team connections, the wing remains focused on resilience and excellence.

“We are always ready – ready to deploy, ready to protect, and ready to win,” Riddle said, closing his remarks with a confident outlook on the wing’s future.