Headlines — October 16

News

Lawmakers propose an end to the limits on health care for Gold Star spouses

A limitation on how long spouses of fallen service members can receive cheaper health care benefits could be lifted under a new bill introduced in the House.

How the Army is maturing tech for an air defense cannon

The Army is maturing technology for a cannon capable of firing hypervelocity projectiles for the air defense mission, according to the director of the service’s Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office.

Army attack helicopters may once again fire weapons at range near North Korean border

U.S. troops may now employ attack helicopters in live-fire drills at a range 16 miles from North Korea, according to the South’s Ministry of National Defense.

Air Force

Allvin talks up speed with Indo-Pacific air chiefs during visit to region

As the U.S. Air Force leans into its reforms to better deter the People’s Republic of China, the service’s top officer is pitching his ideas at a meeting with his Asian counterparts at the Air Force Forum in Tokyo, which runs Oct. 14-16.

Are unmanned planes coming to Northern California Air Force base? Mission eyes Yuba-Sutter.

As the U.S. Air Force looks to a new generation of unmanned aircraft to accompany its fighter jets into the future, Yuba-Sutter officials see an opportunity to bring the early-stage mission to their local Air Force base.

Far-flung guardsmen still in Southeast as hurricane recovery continues

Army National Guardsmen and Air National Guardsmen from as far as New York and Alaska deployed to the southeastern U.S. in recent days in response to Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton.

Defense

Dutch to buy tanks for more than $1 billion, add Kongsberg air defense

The Netherlands plans to buy 46 Leopard 2A8 tanks for more than €1 billion (US$1.1 billion), rebuilding a heavy armor capacity just ten years after selling its last tanks to Finland, as it seeks to present a more credible military deterrent to an aggressive Russia.

Protest puts Army’s HADES spy plane on hold

Work is paused on the U.S. Army’s effort to equip high-flying jets with spy gear as L3Harris protests the service’s decision to give the contract to the Sierra Nevada Corporation.

Veterans

Two veterans will argue to Supreme Court that VA disability claims aren’t getting ‘benefit of doubt’

The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments Wednesday in a case that challenges the Department of Veterans Affairs’ handling of benefits applications and appeals, a question that could affect thousands of previously decided or current claims.