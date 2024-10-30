Contract Brief

Defense Logistics Agency

Burlington Apparel Fabrics, Charlotte, North Carolina, has been awarded a maximum $112,869,038 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for heritage green elastique cloth. This was a competitive acquisition with one response received. This is a five-year contract with no option periods. The ordering period end date is Oct. 29, 2030. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2025 through 2030 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (SPE1C1-25-D-0002).

PRAK Industries LLC,* Camuy, Puerto Rico, has been awarded a maximum $32,011,211 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for combat flame resistant type II shirts. This was a competitive acquisition with four responses received. This is a three-year contract with no option periods. The ordering period end date is Oct. 29, 2027. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2025 through 2028 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (SPE1C1-25-D-0014).

Army

Midwest Construction Co.,* Nebraska City, Nebraska, was awarded a $90,315,330 firm-fixed-price contract to repair stone navigation structures. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Oct. 30, 2028. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Memphis, Tennessee, is the contracting activity (W912EQ-25-D-0001).

*Small business