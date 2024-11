3-DAY BLOOD DRIVE at Edwards AFB

Location: Oasis Center Bldg 2500

205 W. Popson Ave

Edwards, CA 93524

Tuesday, November 5, 2024 • 0900 to 1500

Wednesday, November 6, 2024 • 0900 to 1500

Thursday, November 7, 2024 • 0900 to 1500

Appointments Preferred, Walk-Ins Welcomed!

Donors will get a $10 Gift Card by email to use anywhere and COOKIES!

To make your life-saving appointment,

please register online at www.redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code: oasis or scan QR code:

Come give blood Nov. 1 to 17 for $10 e-gift card + chance to win $7K prize. See rcblood.org/thanks