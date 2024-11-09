California hometown heroes by Aerotech News • November 9, 2024 9:41 am - Updated November 7, 2024 4:50 pm U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Justin Haish, right, a combat instructor at School of Infantry – East, demonstrates how to throw an M67 fragmentation grenade with Sgt. D’Anthony Banks, left, an operations chief with Headquarters and Support Battalion, SOI-E, and a native of California City, California, during a training event at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Sept. 26, 2024. The Marines of H&S Battalion, SOI-E conducted an M67 fragmentation grenade range to increase unit combat readiness and morale. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary Candiani) H&S Battalion, SOI-E conducts grenade training U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Justin Haish, right, a combat instructor at School of Infantry – East, demonstrates how to throw an M67 fragmentation grenade with Sgt. D’Anthony Banks, left, an operations chief with Headquarters and Support Battalion, SOI-E, and a native of California City, California, during a training event at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Sept. 26, 2024. The Marines of H&S Battalion, SOI-E conducted an M67 fragmentation grenade range to increase unit combat readiness and morale. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary Candiani) Iron Wolf exercise underscores multinational force collaboration and interoperability U.S. Army Warrant Officer Jordan Calka, a native of Palmdale, Calif., and an AH-64 Apache pilot assigned to Alpha Troop, 7th Squadron, 17th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division, discusses the importance of interoperability amongst the NATO Enhanced Forward Presence Lithuania during the Lithuanian Griffin Brigade-led exercise Iron Wolf at Camp Herkus, Lithuania, Oct. 11, 2024. The 1st Cavalry Division’s mission is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, strengthening interoperability with NATO allies and regional security partners, which provides competent and ready forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe. (Army photograph by Sgt. Brett Thompson) USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Christopher Arreloa, a native of Santa Clarita, California, communicates through a sound-powered phone while conducting elevator operations in the hangar bay aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) while underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. As an integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific in addition to providing realistic and relevant training necessary to flawlessly execute our Navy’s timeless roles of sea control and power projection. U.S. 3rd Fleet works in close coordination with other numbered fleets to provide commanders with capable, ready forces to deploy forward and win in day-to-day competition, in crisis, and in conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jennifer Owens) USS Alexandria chief pinning ceremony Chief Sonar Technician (Submarines) William Elizalde, from Palmdale, California, receives his chief petty officer anchors during a chief pinning ceremony for the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Alexandria (SSN 757) at the Roncador Memorial onboard Naval Base Point Loma, Sept. 24, 2024. Alexandria is part of Commander, Submarine Squadron 11, home to five Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarines, which are capable of supporting various missions, including: anti-submarine warfare; anti-ship warfare; strike warfare; and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Aaron T. Smith)