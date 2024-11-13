Missile Defense Agency

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Chandler, Arizona, is being awarded five, one-year, firm-fixed-price options under the active Research & Development (R&D) Prototype Other Transaction Authority (OTA) Agreement (HQ0851-22-9-0002) with a value of $540,919,491. This is an increase in dollar value of the current agreement from $291,859,066 to $832,778,557. The R&D OTA Agreement was competitively awarded through The Missile Defense Agency’s (MDA) authority under 10 U.S. Code4022(a)(2)(B). This effort is in accordance with MDA Press Release: 24-NEWS-0009 for Northrop Grumman to continue performance under their existing OTA agreement. Under this award, the performer will further develop and define its Glide Phase Interceptor design concept. The work will be performed in Chandler, Arizona, with an estimated completion date of November 2029. Fiscal 2025 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $24,640,000 are being obligated at the time of award. MDA, Dahlgren, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Army

Dynetics Inc., Huntsville, Alabama, was awarded a $204,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for procurement of launcher assets, spares and incidentals. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Huntsville, Alabama; Chanhassen, Minnesota; and Dallastown, Pennsylvania, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 31, 2026. Fiscal 2025 Army procurement appropriation funds in the amount of $99,960,000 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity (W31P4Q-25-F-0021).

AECOM-B&V Lakes and Rivers JV, Louisville, Kentucky, was awarded a $9,304,871 firm-fixed-price contract for professional engineering services. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Chicago, Illinois, with an estimated completion date of Oct. 13, 2026. Fiscal 2025 civil construction funds in the amount of $7,475,420 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S Army Corps of Engineers, Chicago, Illinois, is the contracting activity (W912P6-25-F-0003).

BAM Technologies LLC,* Arlington, Virginia, was awarded a $7,773,004 firm-fixed-price contract for sustainment and support for Enterprise-Exceptional Family Member Program system services. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Arlington, Virginia, with an estimated completion date of May 14, 2030. Fiscal 2025 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $7,773,004 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting command, Rock Island, Illinois, is the contracting activity (W519TC-25-C-0002).

Air Force

Kratos Technology & Training Solutions Inc., San Diego, California, was awarded a $116,736,779 cost-plus-award-fee contract for advanced fire control ground infrastructure efforts. This contract provides for ground segment development associated with advanced fire control missions for the Space Development Agency. Work will be performed at Colorado Springs, Colorado; Herndon, and Chantilly, Virginia; and Huntsville, Alabama, and is expected to be completed by December 2029. This contract was a competitive acquisition, and seven offers were received. Fiscal 2024 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $6,300,000; and fiscal 2025 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $10,300,000, are being obligated at time of award. The Space Development Agency, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (FA2401-25-C-0004). (Awarded Nov. 8, 2024)

Navy

Cognito Systems LLC, Newport News, Virginia, was awarded a $50,271,379 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for Certified Athletic Trainer and Strength Conditioning Specialist/Sports Medicine and Injury Program. This contract provides for on-site Certified Athletic Trainer and Strength and Conditioning Specialist services for the Training and Education Command in support of the Marine Corps Operational Forces. Work will be performed at the following locations: Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Lejeune, North Carolina (22%); MCB Camp Pendleton, California (9%); MCB Hawaii, Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii (9%); Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan (7%); Marine Air Ground Task Force Training Command, Twentynine Palms, California (5%); Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Miramar, California (5%); Camp Horno, California (4%); Camp San Mateo, California (4%); MCAS Cherry Point, North Carolina (4%); Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan (4%); Camp Del Mar, California (3%); MCAS New River, North Carolina (3%); Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD) San Diego, California (2%); Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan (2%); Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan (2%); Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan (2%); MCAS Futenma, Okinawa, Japan (2%); MCAS Beaufort, South Carolina (2%); MCRD Parris Island, South Carolina (2%); MCAS Yuma, Arizona (1%); MCAS Iwakuni, Japan (1%); Marine Detachment, Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri (1%); Marine Detachment Fort Sill, Oklahoma (1%); Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center, Bridgeport, California (1%); Naval Air Station Pensacola, Florida (1%); and MCB Quantico, Virginia (1%). Work is expected to be completed Nov. 29, 2029. This contract includes a five-year ordering period with a maximum value of $50,271,379. Fiscal 2024 operations and maintenance, Marine Corps funds in the amount of $3,000,000 are being obligated at time of award for the first task order and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the SAM.gov website with 11 proposals received. The Marine Corps Installation National Capital Region-Regional Contracting Office, Quantico, Virginia, is the contracting activity (M00264-24-D-0012).

General Dynamics Mission Systems, Manassas, Virginia, is awarded a $21,875,096 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously awarded contract N00024-24-C-6240 to exercise options for engineering development and production. Work will be performed in Manassas, Virginia (30%); Groton, Connecticut (25%); Port Orchard, Washington (15%); Las Vegas, Nevada (10%); Cleveland, Ohio (10%); Chesapeake, Virginia (4%); Pearl Harbor, Hawaii (2%); San Diego, California (2%); and Kings Bay, Georgia (2%), and is expected to be completed by January 2026. Fiscal 2020 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,558,325 (75%); and fiscal 2025 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $870,658 (25%), will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Defense Logistics Agency

SOPAKCO Inc.,* Mullins, South Carolina (SPE3S1-25-D-Z102, $13,077,600); and Wornick Co., doing business as Baxters North America, Blue Ash, Ohio (SPE3S1-25-D-Z101, $12,706,400), have each been awarded a fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract under solicitation SPE3S1-24-R-0014 for tailored operational training meals. This was a competitive acquisition with two responses received. These are five-year contracts with no option periods. The ordering period end date is Nov. 11, 2029. Using military services are Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marine Corps. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2025 through 2030 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

*Small business