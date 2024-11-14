fbpx
aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
high desert warrior - ft irwin Fort Irwin NTC/Barstow
desert lightning news - nellis/creech afb Nellis/Creech AFB
the thunderbolt - luke afb Luke AFB
desert lightning news - davis monthan Davis-Monthan AFB
The Thunderbolt - Luke AFB

Luke AFB Thunderbolt – November 2024

by Aerotech News The Thunderbolt - Luke AFB
Luke AFB Thunderbolt – November 2024
Luke AFB Thunderbolt – November 2024

Digital Publication for Luke AFB, serving the West Valley region of Phoenix, AZ. An AerotechNews.com Publication

Hello, everyone and welcome to the November 2024 issue of Luke AFB Thunderbolt!  Strength through unity: 13th CABS is on this month’s cover.

More highlights include:

  • Luke AFB welcomes newest Honorary Commanders – Page 2
  • Mission-ready: 56th MDG rapid flu shot POD – Page 3
  • Luke AFB hosts Retiree Appreciation Day – Page 4
  • Singapore Armed Forces arrive at Luke AFB future – Page 5

To download a copy of this week’s paper, click the link below.

www.aerotechnews.com/wp-content/PDFs/111524TBOLTDIG.pdf

Click on the link below for a free, digital copy of Thunderbolt, viewable on your computer or mobile device.

https://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/wpay/

All this and much more, in this month’s edition of Luke AFB Thunderbolt! Visit our website, www.aerotechnews.com, for much more military and defense industry news. “Like” our page for daily news updates – and as always, THANK YOU for your support – it’s our privilege to serve you! Be safe and be well.  #aerotechnews #lukeafbnews #lukethunderbolt

Tags: , ,

More Stories

Aerotech News and Review – November 2024
Aerotech News and Review –...
 By Aerotech News
Contract Briefs
 By Aerotech News
Headlines — November 13
 By Aerotech News
Dave Barr
Veteran’s Day Ceremony at Legacy...
 By Aerotech News
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit