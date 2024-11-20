Headlines — November 20

News

Ukraine fires US-made longer-range missiles into Russia for first time

Ukraine fired several American-supplied longer-range missiles into Russia, officials said Tuesday, marking the first time Kyiv used the weapons that way in 1,000 days of war.

The Osprey’s safety issues spiked over five years and caused deaths. Pilots still want to fly it.

Over a New Mexico training range named the Hornet, two Osprey aircraft speed 100 feet off the ground, banking hard over valleys and hills as they close in on a dusty landing zone.

Air Force A-10 will no longer bare teeth overseas with Korea exit

The Air Force will begin removing its A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft from Osan Air Base, South Korea, starting in January 2025, according to an Air Force release.

Aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson deploys for Pacific tour

The aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson has departed from San Diego without fanfare for a scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific region, a Navy spokesperson confirmed Tuesday.

Air Force

Aviano airman’s portable F-16 ladder idea rides momentum of Spark Tank triumph

An F-16 Viper pilot’s flash of inspiration amid frustration turned into a win in the annual Air Force innovation competition known as Spark Tank, where he beat out 137 other submissions.

‘Did we do enough?’ Airmen heed lessons from their air victory over Iran.

Below the F-15E Strike Eagles, the swirl of missiles, interceptors, and debris flying through the night lit up the night sky like the Northern Lights, one Airman recalled. Iran had launched more than 300 one-way attack drones, ballistic missiles, and cruise missiles at Israel and the attack was now at its crescendo. After following orders to “launch to survive,” fighters from the 494th Fighter Squadron were airborne and confronting their mission.

Space Force

Next launch of SDA’s satellite constellation pushed to spring

The first set of operational satellites in the Space Development Agency’s future orbital network will be launched about six months late, as suppliers have struggled to meet the Pentagon’s timeline.

Defense

AeroVironment to acquire BlueHalo, known for drone swarm tech, for $4B

AeroVironment, a leading drone manufacturer, announced Tuesday its plans to acquire BlueHalo, well-known for its drone swarm and counter-drone technology, for roughly $4.1 billion through an all-stock transaction.

Veterans

Lawmakers advance plans to boost veteran caregiver support

House lawmakers on Monday advanced plans to overhaul veterans’ medical options outside the department’s health care system, including expanded in-home care for aging veterans and providing mental health care for their caregivers.

Arthur Frommer, Army vet and travel guide innovator, has died at 95

Frommer began writing about travel while serving in the U.S. Army in Europe in the 1950s. When a guidebook he wrote for American soldiers overseas sold out, he launched what became one of the travel industry’s best-known brands, self-publishing “Europe on 5 Dollars a Day” in 1957.

Veteran launches Logan County Honor Guard to provide military funerals

For Rick McCormick, a veteran and “military brat” who grew up steeped in service, the idea of a veteran being laid to rest without proper military honors is unacceptable.

After 30 years, a Pentagon program that helped veterans become teachers is in its final days

James Kimbrough has been teaching eight years in the Hampton City Schools in Virginia. The retired lieutenant colonel began teaching after a 22 year Army career.