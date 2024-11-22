Air Force

Boeing Defense, Space & Security, a division of The Boeing Co., Seattle, Washington, has been awarded a $2,389,323,828 modification (P00326) to a previously awarded contract (FA8625-11-C-6600) for 15 KC-46A Lot 11 production aircraft, G081, subscriptions, and licenses. Work will be performed in Seattle, Washington, and is expected to be completed by June 30, 2028. Fiscal 2025 procurement funds in the amount of $2,389,323,828 are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity.

Navy

The Boeing Co., Seattle, Washington, is awarded a $1,677,228,007 modification P00006 to a previously award firm-fixed-price, undefinitized contract (N0001924C0025). This modification adds scope for the procurement and delivery of seven Lot 13 P-8A aircraft for the Navy and procures Foreign Military Sales unique non-recurring engineering (NRE). Additionally, this modification updates the not-to-exceed prices for previously awarded Lot 13 P-8A aircraft for the governments of Canada and Germany, and updates the not-to-exceed price for previously awarded common NRE. Work will be performed in Seattle, Washington (98.22%); Huntington Beach, California (1.1%); and various locations within the continental U.S. (0.68%), and is expected to be completed September 2030. Fiscal 2024 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $695,872,899 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The contract being modified was not competed. Naval Air Systems Command Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Raytheon Co., Marlborough, Massachusetts, is being awarded $185,800,634 for a ceiling-price, delivery order (N00383-25-F-0NE1) under a previously awarded performance based contract (N00383-25-D-NE01) for the repair, upgrade, or replacement of 160 parts in two of the 13 major subsystems of the Aegis Weapon System: the MK99 fire control system, and the Army Navy Joint Electronics Type Designation Systems Water/Surface Ship, Radar, Surveillance and Control Transmitter Group. The contract includes supply response time performance metrics. Work will be performed in Chesapeake, Virginia (63%); and Andover, Massachusetts (37%), and work is expected to be completed by December 2026. Annual working capital funds (Navy) in the amount of $139,350,476 will be obligated at the time of award as an undefinitized contract action with a commitment of $46,450,158 for a year’s period of performance. Funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. One company was solicited for this sole-source requirement under authority 10 U.S. Code 3204 (a)(1), with one offer received. Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity.

Raytheon Co., Marlborough, Massachusetts, is being awarded $174,576,603 for a ceiling-price, performance-based, logistics requirements contract for the repair, upgrade, or replacement of 365 parts within two of the 13 major subsystems of the Aegis Weapon System: the MK99 fire control system and the Army Navy Joint Electronics Type Designation Systems Water/Surface Ship, Radar, Surveillance and Control Transmitter Group. The contractor will also be responsible for inventory management, warehousing and achieving supply response time metrics. Work will be performed in Chesapeake, Virginia (63%); and Andover, Massachusetts (37%). This contract includes a five-year base period with no options. Work is expected to be completed by November 2029. Annual working capital funds (Navy) in the amount of $36,877,685 will be issued for delivery order N00383-20-F-0NE0 that will be awarded concurrently with the contract and will initially be obligated at the time of award as an undefinitized contract action with a commitment of $12,406,357 for a year’s period of performance. Funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. One company was solicited for this sole-source requirement under authority 10 U.S. Code 3204 (a)(1), with one offer received. Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity (N00383-25-D-NE01).

Vectrus Systems Corp., Colorado Springs, Colorado, is awarded $29,854,440 for a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity modification to previously awarded contract N62470-20-D-0010. This modification provides for the exercise of Option Four for base operating support services at Isa Air Base, and its outlying support sites. Work will be performed in the Kingdom of Bahrain and is expected to be completed by November 2025. This award brings the total cumulative value to $239,003,117. Fiscal 2025 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds will be obligated on individual task orders. No funds will be obligated at time of award. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Europe, Africa, Central, Naples, Italy, is the contracting activity.

Kellogg Brown and Root Services LLC, also known as KBR Services, Houston, Texas, is awarded $26,795,147 for a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity modification to previously awarded contract N62470-17-D-4007. This modification provides for the exercise of Option Seven for base operating support services at Naval Support Activity Bahrain and its outlying support sites. Work will be performed in the Kingdom of Bahrain and is expected to be completed by November 2025. This award brings the total cumulative value to $183,336,550. Fiscal 2025 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds will be obligated on individual task orders. No funds will be obligated at time of award. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Europe, Africa, Central, Naples, Italy, is the contracting activity.

J&J Maintenance Inc., doing business as J&J Worldwide Services From CBRE, McLean, Virginia, is awarded $15,566,527 for firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity modification to previously awarded contract N62470-21-D-0024. This modification provides for the exercise of Option Two for base operating support services at Naval Station Rota. Work will be performed in Rota, Spain, and is expected to be completed by December 2025. This award brings the total cumulative value of the contract to $46,584,194. Fiscal 2025 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds will be obligated on individual task orders. No funds will be obligated at time of award. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Europe, Africa, Central, Naples, Italy, is the contracting activity.

AECOM Technical Services Inc., Los Angeles, California, is awarded $15,000,000 for a firm-fixed-price modification to previously awarded contract N69450-20-D-0052. This modification provides for architectural and engineering services within the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southeast area of operations (AO). Work will be performed within the NAVFAC Southeast AO and is expected to be completed by September 2025. This award brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $75,000,000. No funds will be obligated at time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual task orders as they are issued and will be primarily funded by operation and maintenance (Navy) and military construction (Navy) funds. NAVFAC Southeast, Jacksonville, Florida, is the contracting activity.

Army

Dynetics Inc., Huntsville, Alabama, was awarded a $670,500,000 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for the common hypersonic glide body and thermal protection system. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Huntsville, Alabama, with an estimated completion date of Oct. 31, 2029. Fiscal 2024 research, development, test and evaluation, Army funds in the amount of $65,800,000 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity (W31P4Q-25-C-0003). Anselmi & DeCicco Inc.,* Maplewood, New Jersey, was awarded a $61,865,125 firm-fixed-price contract for components of the Port Monmouth Hurricane and Storm Damage Reduction Project. Bids were solicited via the internet with nine received. Work will be performed in Port Monmouth, New Jersey, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 24, 2026. Fiscal 2014 civil construction funds in the amount of $61,865,125 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New York, New York, is the contracting activity (W912DS-25-C-0001).

Collins Construction Services Inc.,* Savannah, Georgia (W912HN-25-D-4000); C&C Contractors LLC,* Notasulga, Alabama (W912HN-25-D-4001); Trend Construction Inc.,* Deland, Florida (W912HN-25-D-4002); Etolin Strait Associates LLC,* Norfolk, Virginia (W912HN-25-D-4003); Gideon Contracting LLC,* San Antonio, Texas (W912HN-25-D-4004); ACC Construction Co. Inc.,*Augusta, Georgia (W912HN-25-D-4005); Barber Klein Contractors PLLC,* Jacksonville, Florida (W912HN-25-D-4006); G.M. Hill Engineering Inc.,* Jacksonville, Florida (W912HN-25-D-4007); Outside the Box LLC,* Richmond, Virginia (W912HN-25-D-4008); and HDD JV,* Leesburg, Virginia (W912HN-25-D-4009), will compete for each order of the $99,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for design-build and general construction. Bids were solicited via the internet with 47 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Nov. 21, 2029. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah, Georgia, is the contracting activity.



HDR Engineering Inc., Salt Lake City, Utah, was awarded a $20,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for architect-engineer services. Bids were solicited via the internet with four received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Nov. 20, 2029. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas City, Missouri, is the contracting activity (W912DQ-25-D-4001).

TRAX International Corp., Las Vegas, Nevada, was awarded a $10,235,596 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for non-personal services for tropics test support services. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Panama City, Panama, with an estimated completion date of Nov. 21, 2024. Fiscal 2025 research, development, test and evaluation, Army funds were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army 418th Contracting Support Brigade, Yuma Proving Ground, Arizona, is the contracting activity (W9124R-25-C-0001).

Tetra Tech Inc., San Diego, California, was awarded an $8,090,252 modification (P00017) to contract W912DY-22-F-0059 for maintenance and minor repair of petroleum systems. Work will be performed in Windsor Locks, Connecticut; Washington, D.C.; Dover, Delaware; Wilmington, Delaware; Cape Cod, Massachusetts; Chicopee, Massachusetts; Hanscom, Massachusetts; Westfield, Massachusetts; Joint Base Andrews, Maryland; Middle River, Maryland; Bangor, Maine; Pease Army National Guard Base, New Hampshire; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Barnegat, New Jersey; Lakehurst, New Jersey; McGuire Air Force Base, New Jersey; Fort Dix, New Jersey; Mattydale, New York; Niagara Falls, New York; Scotia, New York; Westhampton Beach, New York; New Windsor, New York; Annville, Pennsylvania; Coraopolis, Pennsylvania; Horsham, Pennsylvania; Middletown, Pennsylvania; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; North Kingstown, Rhode Island; Hampton, Virginia; Burlington, Vermont; Charleston, West Virginia; and Martinsburg, West Virginia, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 29, 2025. Fiscal 2025 revolving funds in the amount of $8,090,252 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville, Alabama, is the contracting activity.

Defense Logistics Agency

The Bell Boeing Joint Project Office, California, Maryland, has been awarded a maximum $600,306,607 modification (P00036) exercising the five-year option period of a five-year base contract (SPE4AX-20-D-9001) with one five-year option period for V-22 Planned Maintenance Interval consumable market baskets. This is a fixed-price, incentive, performance-based contract. The ordering period end date is Nov. 30, 2029. Using customers are Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, and Japanese Ground Self Defense Force. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2025 through 2030 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Defense Finance and Accounting Service

KPMG LLP, McLean, Virginia, is being awarded a labor-hour contract option with a maximum value of $62,035,195 for audit services of the Army General Fund and Working Capital Fund financial statements. Work will be performed in McLean, Virginia, with an expected completion date of Nov. 30, 2025. This contract is the result of a competitive acquisition for which three quotes were received. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $222,736,191.12 from $160,700,996. Fiscal 2025 operation and maintenance Army funds in the amount of $62,035,195 are being obligated at the time of the award. The Defense Finance and Accounting Service, Contract Services Directorate, Columbus, Ohio, is the contracting activity (HQ0423-21-F-0005).

Kearney and Co., P.C., Alexandria, Virginia, is being awarded a Labor-Hour contract option for financial statement audit services for the Defense Health Program (DHP), Medicare Eligible Retiree Care Fund, and Defense Health Agency Contract Resource Management. The modification (P00015) is for a maximum face value of $12,185,590 and brings the total cumulative value of the existing contract (HQ042322F9000) to $46,637,996 from $34,452,407. Work will be performed in various locations including DHP headquarters in Falls Church, Virginia; as well as other federal locations in Texas, Ohio, Indiana, Maryland, Colorado, New York, and Maine, with an expected completion date of Dec. 31, 2025. This contract was the result of a competitive acquisition for which one quote was received. The action is being awarded subject to availability of funds. Fiscal 2025 defense-wide operating and maintenance funds in the amount of $12,185,590 will be obligated when available. The Defense Finance and Accounting Service, Contract Services Directorate, Columbus, Ohio, is the contracting activity.

Defense Health Agency

CareSource Military & Veterans Co., Dayton, Ohio, was awarded a predominately fixed-price services contract (HT9402-25-C-0002) with a value of $59,548,292 for delivering the TRICARE managed care support services in the Tampa, Florida, location. Fiscal 2025 funds are being obligated at the time of award. This action awards the requirement for the TRICARE Competitive Plans Demonstration project under which the contractor will offer the TRICARE Prime benefit to eligible beneficiaries in the Tampa area, who will choose between receiving the benefit from CareSource or from the regional TRICARE managed care support contractor. Services provided include health care services, claims processing, and associated customer support. The contract was issued as a result of a competitive solicitation. The contract includes a one-year base period for transition-in, and three one-year option periods for health care delivery, a potential 6-month extension of services, and a one-year period for transition out activities, for a potential total allowable period of performance of five years and six months. The Defense Health Agency, Managed Care Contracting Division, Aurora, Colorado, is the contracting activity. (Awarded Nov. 20, 2024)

CareSource Military & Veterans Co., Dayton, Ohio, was awarded a predominately fixed-price, services contract (HT9402-25-C-0001) with a value of $50,619,069 for delivering TRICARE managed care support services in the Atlanta, Georgia, location. Fiscal 2025 funds are being obligated at the time of award. This action awards the requirement for the TRICARE Competitive Plans Demonstration project under which the contractor will offer the TRICARE Prime benefit to eligible beneficiaries in the Atlanta area, who will choose between receiving the benefit from CareSource or from the regional TRICARE managed care support contractor. Services provided include health care services, claims processing, and associated customer support. The contract was issued as a result of a competitive solicitation. The contract includes a one-year base period for transition-in and three, one-year option periods for health care delivery, a potential six-month extension of services, and a one-year period for transition out activities, for a potential total allowable period of performance of five years and six months. The Defense Health Agency, Managed Care Contracting Division, Aurora, Colorado, is the contracting activity. (Awarded Nov. 20, 2024)

Missile Defense Agency

SciTec Inc., Princeton, New Jersey, is being awarded an extension on a noncompetitive, firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost contract for space data exploitation (SDE). The total value of this contract is $35,708,442. Under this follow on contract, the contractor will support the development, application, and transition of SDE software development, test support, and data analysis. The work will be performed in Princeton, New Jersey; Fairborn, Ohio; Huntsville, Alabama; and Boulder, Colorado. The extension performance period is from 1 December 2024 through Sept. 1, 2027. This is a Small Business Innovation Research Phase III contract. One offer was solicited, and one offer was received. Fiscal 2024 and 2025 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $3,692,756 are being obligated on this award. The Missile Defense Agency, Huntsville, Alabama, is the contracting activity (HQ0852-22-C-7001).

Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency

Northrop Grumman Launch Vehicles, Chandler, Arizona, was awarded a $9,002,546 modification (P00007) to cost-plus-fixed-fee contract HR001122C0176 for a Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) project. The modification brings the total cumulative value of the contract from $36,718,987 to $45,721,533. Work will be performed in Chandler, Arizona (32%); Buffalo, New York (19%); Huntsville, Alabama (18%); Simsbury, Connecticut (12%); San Antonio, Texas (4%); Towanda, Pennsylvania (3%); and miscellaneous locations (13%), with an expected completion date of January 2026. Fiscal 2024 and 2025 research, development, test and engineering funds in the amount of $7,502,571 were obligated at time of award. This contract stems from a competitive acquisition for which three proposals were received in response to Broad Agency Announcement No. HR001122S0001. DARPA, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity. (Awarded Nov. 20, 2024)

*Small business