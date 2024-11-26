Arizona Air Guard Defenders return from Kuwait deployment

More than a dozen Airmen from the 162nd Wing Security Forces Squadron returned home after a six-month deployment to Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, where they supported combat power of joint and coalition forces in the U.S. Central Command Area of Responsibility.

The 162nd Wing SFS Defenders provided vital base defense operations during their deployment. They ensured the safety and security of more than 3,000 coalition forces and other country nationals and provided flight-line security on an active runway, safeguarding multiple airframes.

Defenders were equipped with tactical vehicle certifications, extensive training in heavy weapons and multiple small arms qualifications.

“We are very proud of every member of this team,” said Chief Master Sgt. Dion Hawkins, 162nd Wing SFS senior enlisted leader. “Our noncommissioned officers performed extraordinarily well, outpacing some of their active-duty counterparts. Leading flights and shifts of more than 30 Total Force Defenders, demonstrating a high level of confidence in their leadership abilities.”

In addition to their ongoing defensive roles, Defenders vetted hundreds of OCNs, personnel and vehicles daily, facilitating base access.

“Our Defenders rose to the challenge, operating in a dynamic and often high-stakes environment,” Hawkins said. “Their commitment to excellence ensured that our coalition partners and aircraft remained secure and operational.”

By maintaining a strong presence and leading effective operations, Defenders demonstrated the U.S. commitment to its allies. This deployment also provided the opportunity for personal and professional growth.

“The return of our Defenders marks not only a squadron success but personal triumphs as well,” said Hawkins. “All but one of our Defenders were first-time deployers, a testament to their courage and dedication. Their experience and professionalism were instrumental in navigating the complexities of this deployment.”

While Defenders were deployed, many of their loved ones took on dual roles, managing household and family responsibilities. Now that the deployment is complete, Defenders will take time to acclimate, reconnect and reintegrate with their families at home.

“Their unwavering dedication and commitment have set a high standard for all,” Hawkins said. “They exemplify what it means to be a lethal, multifaceted and adaptable mission-ready Airman.”

Security Forces Defenders are part of the largest career field in the Air Force. Defenders are skilled in law enforcement and base defense and safeguard critical assets in combat zones and at home. Perfecting these skills enables the 162nd Wing to provide mission-ready Airmen to protect the people, property and resources of the U.S. Air Force, Army, Navy and coalition partners.