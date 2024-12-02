Army

Street Legal Industries Inc.,* Oak Ridge, Tennessee, was awarded a $16,150,550 firm-fixed-price contract for refuse collection and waste management services. Bids were solicited via the internet with five received. Work will be performed at Fort Moore, Georgia, with an estimated completion date of Nov. 30, 2029. Fiscal 2025 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $1,577,448 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Field Directorate Office, Fort Eustis, Virginia, is the contracting activity (W911SF-25-C-0002).

Caelum Research Corp.,* Rockville, Maryland, was awarded an $11,894,009 firm-fixed-price contract for information management support. Bids were solicited via the internet with four received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of May 31, 2028. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity (W9124P-25-F-0042).

Defense Logistics Agency

Lion Vallen Industries, Pendergrass, Georgia, has been awarded an estimated $9,513,479 modification (P00019) exercising the third one‐year option period of a two‐year base contract (SPE1C1‐21‐D‐1417) with five one‐year option periods for warehousing, storage, logistics and distribution functions. This is a firm-fixed‐price with economic‐price‐adjustment, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. The ordering period end date is Dec.1, 2025. Using military services are Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2025 through 2026 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

M M Manufacturing LLC,* Lajas, Puerto Rico, has been awarded a maximum $8,476,200 modification (P00015) exercising the third one‐year option period of a one‐year base contract (SPE1C1‐22‐D‐1519) with three one‐year option periods for trousers. This is a firm‐fixed‐price, indefinite‐delivery/indefinite‐quantity contract. The ordering period end date is Nov. 28, 2025. Using military services are Army and Air Force. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2025 through 2026 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Bethel Industries Inc.,* Jersey City, New Jersey, has been awarded a maximum $8,040,600 modification (P00011) exercising the third one-year option period of a one-year base contract (SPE1C1-22-D-1559) with three one-year option periods for trousers. This is a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. Locations of performance are Kentucky and Mississippi, with a Nov. 28, 2025, ordering period end date. Using military services are Army and Air Force. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2025 through 2026 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

CORRECTION: The Nov. 19, 2024, contract announcement for Rotair Aerospace Corp.,* Bridgeport, Connecticut, for $8,644,958 included an incorrect award date and incorrect contract number. The correct award date is Nov. 25, 2024, and the correct contract number is SPRRA1-25-D-0001. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Huntsville, Alabama.

*Small business