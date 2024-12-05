Historic C-130E relocates to Flight Test Museum by Aerotech News • December 5, 2024 5:08 pm • Aerotech News - Edwards AFB Team members from Edwards Air Force Base pose in front of the newly relocated C-130E, now on display outside the USAF Flight Test Museum. The complex movement from Edwards South Base included teamwork between Civil Engineering, Security Forces, Airfield Operations, and museum volunteers. (Air Force photo by Daniel Kelley) Airfield Operations and Security Forces escort museum volunteers as they tow a C-130E down the road at Edwards Air Force Base. The historic aircraft was being relocated from Edwards South Base to the USAF Flight Test Museum. A C-130E aircraft is towed from Edwards South Base to the entrance of the USAF Flight Test Museum for display. (Air Force Photo by Daniel Kelley) Volunteers with the USAF Flight Test Museum stand inside a C-130E display. The historic aircraft was towed from Edwards South Base to the entrance of the museum, requiring careful coordination by Security Forces, Civil Engineering, Airfield Operations, and museum volunteers. (Air Force photo by Daniel Kelley) Members of the 412th Test Wing Civil Engineering Group observe safe towing of a C-130E. The historic aircraft was relocated from Edwards South Base to the USAF Flight Test Museum entrance. (Air Force photo by Daniel Kelley) Security Forces vehicles and personnel pose in front of a C-130E aircraft. The historic asset was towed from Edwards South Base to the entrance of the USAF Flight Test Museum. (Air Force Photo by Daniel Kelley) Tags: C-130E, Flight Test Museum