Aerotech News and Review – December 2024

Digital and Print Journal of Aerospace, Defense Industry and Veteran News, serving the Aerospace, Military and Veteran Community of the Desert Southwest including the Antelope Valley (“Aerospace Valley”) and Edwards AFB, CA., Davis-Monthan AFB, Tucson AZ, Southern Nevada, including Nellis AFB, Creech AFB, the NTTR and local veterans and the surrounding communities of each base. An AerotechNews.com Publication.

Happy Holidays and welcome to the December 2024 issue of Aerotech News and Review, “Serving the Aerospace, Military and Veteran Community of the Desert Southwest.” We bring you top stories from the aerospace and military at Edwards AFB, AF Plant 42 in the Antelope Valley, CA, Nellis AFB, Creech AFB and NTTR in Las Vegas, NV and Davis-Monthan AFB in Tucson, AZ.

On this month’s cover: X-59 fires up engine for the first time on its way to takeoff.

Also included in this issue:

Sad goodbye to our pilot friend, Chuck Coleman – Page 2

Veterans Military Ball 2024 – Page 3

NASA funds new studies looking at future of sustainable aircraft – Page 4

Historic C-130E relocates to Flight Test Museum – Page 6

To download a copy of this week’s paper, click the link below.

www.aerotechnews.com/wp-content/PDFs/120624AERODIG.pdf

Click on the link below for your free digital copy of Aerotech News, viewable on your desktop or mobile device.

https://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/gwpz/

All this and more for your reading pleasure in this digital edition of Aerotech News and Review. Visit our website, www.aerotechnews.com for much more aerospace and defense industry news, and “Like” our Facebook page to receive daily news updates.

As always, THANK YOU for your support – it’s our privilege to serve you! Be safe and be well.