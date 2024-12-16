Navy

Bechtel Plant Machinery Inc., Monroeville, Pennsylvania, was awarded a $395,510,000 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously awarded contract N00024-24-C-2115 for naval nuclear propulsion components. Work will be performed in Monroeville, Pennsylvania, and is expected to be completed by September 2034. Fiscal 2025 National Sea-Based Deterrence funds in the amount of $395,510,000 will be obligated at time of award and funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics, Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a not-to-exceed $107,043,651 undefinitized, cost-plus-fixed-fee order (N0001925F0120) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001924G0010). This order provides for research and development efforts for trade studies and alternative assessment of all potential power and thermal management solutions, as well as required engine core upgrade block four integration efforts in support of F135 engines upgrades for the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter aircraft for the Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy, Foreign Military Sale customers, and F-35 Cooperative Program Partners. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (47%); Torrance, California (13%); El Segundo, California (6%); Blackburn, Great Britain (6%); Cheltenham, Great Britain (6%); Windsor Locks, Connecticut (4%); Haltom City, Texas (4%); South Bend, Indiana (4%); West Hartford, Connecticut (4%); Rockford, Illinois (4%); and Orlando, Florida (2%), and is expected to be completed in December 2026. Fiscal 2024 research, development, test and evaluation (Air Force) funds in the amount of $14,371,979; fiscal 2024 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $14,371,978; and F-35 cooperative program partner funds in the amount of $6,401,843, will be obligated at the time of award, $28,743,957 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This order was not competed. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Ultra Electronics Ocean Systems Inc., Braintree, Massachusetts, is awarded a $83,779,202 firm-fixed-price contract for production of AN/SPS-73(V) Next Generation Surface Search Radar systems. This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $420,508,738. Work will be performed in Braintree, Massachusetts (73%); Wake Forest, North Carolina (17%); and Chantilly, Virginia (10%), and is expected to be completed by August 2027. If all options are exercised, work will continue through September 2031. Fiscal 2024 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $57,778,760 (69%); fiscal 2024 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $14,444,690 (17%); fiscal 2023 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $8,666,814 (10%); and fiscal 2025 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,888,938 (4%), will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 3204(a)(5) (a statute expressly authorizes or requires that the procurement be made through a specified source). Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (N00024-25-C-4127).

Emcube, Inc., Arlington, Virginia, is being awarded a $79,639,141 hybrid cost-plus-fixed-fee term and firm-fixed-price completion contract, N0003025C6009, for the Trident II D5 Strategic Weapon System and Dreadnought programs. Tasks to be performed include systems engineering and training support, orientation and culture awareness training, security engineering, independent system safety and surety support, Trident training, leadership training for strategic systems programs and field activities, ship submersible ballistic missile nuclear system support and Life Extension II, ship submersible guided nuclear support, acquisition support, and sea launched cruise missile – nuclear system engineering support. This contract also benefits a Foreign Military Sale to the United Kingdom. Work will be performed in Arlington, VA (60%); Washington, D.C. (20%); Kings Bay, Georgia (5%); Silverdale, Washington (5%); the United Kingdom (4%); Denver, Colorado (3%); Cape Canaveral, Florida (2%); and Pittsfield, Massachusetts (1%). Work is expected to be completed on Jan. 31, 2030, if all optional line items are exercised. Fiscal 2024 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $1,000,000; fiscal 2025 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $167,873; fiscal 2025 weapons procurement, Navy funds in the amount of $200,052; and fiscal 2025 operations and maintenance, Navy funds in the amount of $2,851,000, will be obligated upon award, of which $3,851,000 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was awarded as a sole source acquisition with the authority of 10 U.S. Code 3204(a)(1) and was previously synopsized on the System for Award management (SAM.gov) online portal. Strategic Systems Programs, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems, Moorestown, New Jersey, is awarded a $73,102,951 firm-fixed-price modification to previously awarded contract N00024-23-C-5325 to exercise options for MK 41 Vertical Launching System modules and ancillary equipment. Work will be performed in Moorestown, New Jersey (31%); Indianapolis, Indiana (27%); Saginaw, Michigan (7%); Farmingdale, New York (6%); St. Peters, Missouri (3%); San Jose, California (2%); Radford, Virginia (1%); and various other locations (23%), and is expected to be completed by December 2026. Fiscal 2025 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $64,918,773 (88%); fiscal 2023 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $8,180,779 (11%); and fiscal 2024 defense-wide procurement funds in the amount of $3,399 (1%), will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin, Rotary and Mission Systems, Moorestown, New Jersey, is awarded a $63,075,265 cost-plus-incentive-fee and cost-only modification to previously awarded contract N00024-19-C-5603 to exercise an option for Ship Self-Defense System combat system engineering support. Work will be performed in Moorestown, New Jersey (85%); and San Diego, California (15%), and is expected to be completed by December 2025. Fiscal 2025 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $15,979,282 (98%); and fiscal 2025 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $366,865 (2%), will be obligated at the time of award and funds in the amount of $366,865 will expire at the end of the calendar year. Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

High Bridge Solutions LLC, Hainesport, New Jersey, was awarded a $43,038,186 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for transducer supply kits and spare parts. Work will be performed in Hainesport, New Jersey, and is expected to be completed by Dec. 10, 2029. Fiscal 2025 working capital funds (Navy) in the amount of $1,468,290 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via SAM.gov website, with two offers received. The Naval Surface Warfare Center Crane Division, Crane, Indiana, is the contracting activity (N0016425DGP79). (Awarded Dec. 11, 2024)

Atkinson Aeronautics and Technology Inc.*, Fredericksburg, Virginia, is awarded a $34,438,602 cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to provide program management services, to include administrative and operational support for the F-35 Joint Program Office in support of the Joint Strike Fighter Program for the Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps, international partners, and Foreign Military Sales customers. Work will be performed in Arlington Virginia (90%); Wright Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio (9%); and Fort Worth, Texas (1%), and is expected to be completed in June 2027. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was competed as a service-disabled veteran owned small business set-aside and six offers were received. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N0001925D0015).

Jacobs Technology Inc., Tullahoma, Tennessee, is awarded a $30,470,595 firm-fixed-price indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity modification to previously awarded contract N69450-18-D-1800 for base operations support services at Naval Station (NS) Mayport; Marine Corps Support Facility (MCSF) Blount Island; and outlying areas. This award brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $232,853,624. The contract modification is for the exercise of Option Period Six for base operations support services under the basic contract. Work will be performed in Jacksonville, Florida; NS Mayport, Florida (62%); MCSF Blount Island, Florida (37%); and outlying areas (1%). No funds will be obligated at time of award. Future task orders in the amount of $24,398,545 will be funded for recurring work by fiscal 2025 operation and maintenance, (Navy) funds; fiscal 2025 operation and maintenance, (Marine Corps) funds; fiscal 2025 Navy working capital funds; and fiscal 2025 family housing operation and maintenance, (Navy) funds. Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Southeast, Jacksonville, Florida, is the contracting activity (N69450-18-D-1800).

General Dynamics Mission Systems Inc., Manassas, Virginia, is awarded a $23,304,231 cost-plus-fixed-fee and cost contract modification to previously awarded contract N00024-24-C-6101 to exercise options for engineering design development and supporting travel for sonar systems. Work will be performed in Manassas, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by Sept. 30, 2025. Fiscal 2020 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $231,609 (43%); fiscal 2024 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $115,000 (22%); fiscal 2025 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) in the amount of $110,000 (21%); and fiscal 2025 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $75,495 (14%), will be obligated at time of award and $75,495 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.



Flatwater Professional Services Co.,* Winnebago, Nebraska, is awarded an $18,173,455 firm-fixed-price, cost reimbursable, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to provide new furniture design and configuration services to include functional and technical support in support of converting current workspaces into a more productive and collaborative environment promoting a better workflow consistent with best practices, technology, and the evolving missions of the Joint Strike Fighter Program. Work will be performed in Arlington Virginia (90%); Miamisburg Ohio (8%); and Eglin Air Force Base, Florida (2%), and is expected to be completed in December 2029. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was not competed pursuant to the Small Business Administration under Section 8(a) of the Small Business Act. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N0001925D0014).

Systems Planning and Analysis Inc., Alexandria, Virginia, is being awarded a $7,556,155.98 modification, P00036, to a previously awarded and announced contract, N00030-21-C-6019, to exercise fiscal 2025 options to provide support services for the Trident II Submarine Launched Ballistic Missile Strategic Weapons System. Tasks to be performed include technical services, program support, assessments, and special studies and systems engineering. Work will be performed in Alexandria, Virginia (86%); and at the Strategic Systems Programs (SSP) Headquarters, Washington Navy Yard, Washington, D.C. (14%). Work is expected to be completed Sept. 30, 2025. Fiscal 2025 research, development, test, and evaluation funds in the amount of $1,033,511; and fiscal 2025 weapons procurement, Navy funds in the amount of $2,564,271, will be obligated on this award. Remaining amounts will be incrementally funded, subject to the availability of funds. No funds will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was awarded as a sole source acquisition with the authority of 10 U.S. Code 3204(a)(1). SSP, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Defense Threat Reduction Agency

TechTrans International Inc., Houston, Texas (HDTRA125D0002), is being awarded an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, single-award services contract for the Cooperative Threat Reduction (CTR) Program. The maximum dollar ceiling including the base period and option period for the contract is $325,000,000. The mission of the CTR Program is to partner with willing countries to reduce threats from Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMD) and related materials, technologies, facilities, and expertise. Work will be performed at various locations throughout the world. Task orders issued under the contract may be for a duration of one year past the last ordering date of the contract. Funding will be obligated for each task order and no funding will be obligated on the basic contract. This requirement was solicited as a full and open competition on www.SAM.gov, the contract was competitively procured via solicitation HDTRA1-23-R-0018; the government received three offers. The Defense Threat Reduction Agency, CTR Contracting Office/DTRA/AL-ACC, Fort Belvoir, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Army

Wulco Inc. doing business as Jet Machine,* Cincinnati, Ohio (W15QKN-25-D-0002); and Military Systems Group Inc.,* Nashville, Tennessee (W15QKN-25-D-0003), will compete for each order of the $49,500,000 firm-fixed-price contract for armor, hardware, turret systems, platform integration kits, spare items, and special tooling. Bids were solicited via the internet with six received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 12, 2029. Army Contracting Command, Newark, New Jersey, is the contracting activity.

Reach Air Medical Services LLC, Sacramento, California, was awarded a $20,685,416 firm-fixed-price contract for air medical transport ambulance services. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed at Fort Hunter Liggett, California, with an estimated completion date of Oct. 31, 2028. Fiscal 2025 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $700,000 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Health Contracting Activity, San Antonio, Texas, is the contracting activity (W81K04-25-C-A004).

Torch Technologies Inc., Huntsville, Alabama, was awarded a $13,690,677 modification (P00204) to contract W31P4Q-21-F-0038 for engineering services. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 12, 2025. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity.

Garco-Wemco, a JV,* Spokane, Washington, was awarded a $9,975,000 firm-fixed-price contract for rehabilitation of a bridge crane. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work will be performed in Oldtown, Washington, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 13, 2027. Fiscal 2025 Bonneville Power Authority funds in the amount of $5,000,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Seattle, Washington, is the contracting activity (W912DW-25-C-0005).

Air Force

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc., Poway, California, has been awarded a face value $48,482,812 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract modification (P00021) to a previously awarded contract (FA8689-22-C-2017) to exercise an option for continued sustainment of the French Air Force MQ-9 unmanned aerial system program fleet. Work will be performed in Poway, California; and France, and is expected to be completed by Dec. 31, 2025. This contract involves Foreign Military Sales (FMS) to France. FMS funds in the amount of $48,482,812 are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity.

Palantir USG Inc., Palo Alto, California, has been awarded a $37,266,351 firm-fixed-price modification (P00013) to a previously awarded contract (FA8806-23-C-0002) for data-as-a-service platform for Headquarters Air Force. Work will be performed in Palo Alto, California, and is expected to be completed by June 15, 2025. Fiscal 2025 operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $10,179,301 are being obligated at the time of award. The Space Systems Command, Los Angeles Air Force Base, California, is the contracting activity.

Palantir USG Inc., Palo Alto, California, has been awarded a $20,051,882 firm-fixed-price modification (P00018) to a previously awarded contract (FA8806-23-C-0001) for data-as-a-service platform for two separate mission areas in support to space command and control and a mission partner. Work will be performed in Palo Alto, California, and is expected to be completed by June 15, 2025. Fiscal 2025 (Space Force) research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $4,000,000 are being obligated at the time of award. The Space Systems Command, Los Angeles Air Force Base, California, is the contracting activity.

Episys Science Inc, Poway, California, was awarded a $12,434,000 strategic funding increase, sequential Small Business Innovation Research Phase II contract for tactical artificial intelligence autonomy products. This contract provides for modular adaptable autonomy kits for various customer missions and platforms. Work will be performed in Poway, California, and is expected to be completed by November 2026. This contract was a sole source acquisition under Phase II of the Small Business Innovation Research program. Fiscal 2024 research and development funds in the amount of $12,434,000 are being obligated at the time of award. AFWERX Enterprise Contracting, Wright Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA2280-25-C-0002).

Radiance Technologies Inc., Huntsville, Alabama, was awarded a maximum $9,950,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for a multi-architecture mission modeling and simulation effort. This contract provides for the development of weapons technologies. Work will be performed at Huntsville, Alabama, and is expected to be completed by Dec. 12, 2029. This contract was a sole source acquisition. Fiscal 2025 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $327,000 are being obligated at time of award. The Air Force Research Laboratory, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, is the contracting activity (FA8651-25-D-B003).

L3Harris Technologies Integrated Systems L.P., Greenville, Texas, was awarded a $9,279,574 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for software licenses and life cycle support services. This contract provides lifecycle lab support, software integration lab updates, and aircraft software license subscriptions. Work will be performed in Greenville, Texas, and is expected to be completed by Dec. 31, 2025. This contract involves Foreign Military Sales (FMS). This contract was sole-source acquisition. FMS funds in the amount of $9,279,574 are being obligated at time of award. The 645th Aeronautical Engineering Systems Group, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8620-25-F-B023).

Defense Logistics Agency

Burlington Apparel Fabrics, Charlotte, North Carolina, has been awarded a maximum $40,720,683 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for poly wool, tropical, blue shade 3346 cloth. This was a competitive acquisition with one response received. This is a four-year contract with no option periods. The ordering period end date is Dec. 12, 2028. Using military service is Navy. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2025 through 2029 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (SPE1C1-25-D-0018).

Triumph Engine Control Systems LLC, West Hartford, Connecticut, has been awarded a maximum $36,195,636 firm-fixed-price, one-time-buy contract for enhanced digital engine control units. This was a competitive acquisition with two responses received. This is a four-year contract with no option periods. The delivery completion date is May 31, 2028. The using customer is Army Aviation & Missile Command Center. The type of appropriation is fiscal 2025 Army working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama (SPRRA1-25-C-0002).

CORRECTION: The contract announced on Dec. 12, 2024, for RGAS LLC,* Houston, Texas (SPE4A2-25-C-0001), for $11,297,026 was announced with an incorrect contract number. The correct contract number is SPE4A2-25-C-0002. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Richmond, Virginia.

*Small business