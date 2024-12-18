Navy

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Melbourne, Florida, is awarded a $3,459,276,000 cost-plus-incentive-fee contract for the engineering and manufacturing development of the E-130J, formerly known as E-XX, Take Charge and Move Out (TACAMO) Weapon System in support of the TACAMO Recapitalization Program for the Navy. This contract provides for the design, development, and integration of mature subsystems, to include Collins Aerospace’s Very Low Frequency into the government-furnished C-130J-30 air vehicle. Additionally, this contract develops and procures integration laboratories, training courseware and devices, product support and initial spares, and test and delivery of three engineering development model aircraft. Finally, the contract directs Collins Aerospace and Lockheed Martin Corp., respectively, to be designated subcontractors to Northrop Grumman Systems Corp. to support integration and airworthiness. Work will be performed in Melbourne, Florida (35%); Marietta, Georgia (23%); Richardson, Texas (15%); Largo, Florida (8%); Oklahoma City, Oklahoma (6%); Orlando, Florida (2%); Indianapolis, Indiana (2%); Phoenix, Arizonia (1%); Torrance, California (1%); Clearwater, Florida (1%); Fort Wayne, Indiana (1%); San Antonio, Texas (1%); and various locations within the continental U.S. (4%), and is expected to be completed in December 2034. Fiscal 2025 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $27,000,000; and fiscal 2024 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $9,300,000, will be obligated at the time of award; $9,300,000 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competed, and two offers were received. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N0001925C0130).

Lockheed Martin Corp., Rotary and Mission Systems, King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, is awarded a $196,100,000 cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to provide system design and development activities for common software builds and security and supportability builds in support of the management and maintenance of the Tactical Tomahawk Weapons Control System software product baseline and the required system and software documentation to support individual Foreign Military Sales customers capability requirements. Work will be performed in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, and is expected to be completed in January 2030. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was not competed. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N0001925D0009).

General Dynamics NASSCO, Norfolk, Virginia, is awarded a $62,596,477 modification to exercise options on a previously awarded contract (N00024-25-C-4427) for USS Porter (DDG-78) Fiscal 2025 Extended Dry-dock Selected Restricted Availability. Work will be performed in Norfolk, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by May 2026. Fiscal 2025 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $62,596,477 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Sikorsky Aircraft Corp., a Lockheed Martin Co., Stratford, Connecticut, is awarded a $59,934,651 modification (P00009) to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost reimbursable, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N0001923D0011). This modification increases the contract ceiling to provide continued integrated logistics support, sustaining engineering, spares support, material management, component overhaul, and training activities in support of sustaining the VH-92A Patriot in-service helicopter for the Navy. Work will be performed in Stratford, Connecticut (91%); Owego, New York (4.6%); Trumbull, Connecticut (1.5%); and various locations within the continental U.S. (CONUS) (2.9%), and is expected to be completed in November 2027. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. The contract that is being modified was not competed. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Raytheon Co., Tucson, Arizona, is awarded a $24,567,544 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously awarded contract (N00024-20-C-5405) for the procurement of components for Megatron obsolescence in support of Standard Missile-6 (SM-6) production requirements. Work will be performed in Lawrence, Massachusetts (77%); Tucson, Arizona (22%); and Warrington, Pennsylvania (1%), and is expected to be completed by February 2027. Fiscal 2024 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $24,567,544 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Detyens Shipyards Inc,* North Charleston, South Carolina, is awarded a $17,443,181 firm-fixed-price contract (N3220525C4003) for 135-calendar day shipyard availability for the midterm availability and dry docking of Military Sealift Command’s fleet replenishment oiler USNS Leroy Grumman (T-AO 195). This contract includes a base work package and three unexercised options for additional work and time which, if exercised, would increase the cumulative value of this contract to $17,671,056. Work will be performed in North Charleston, South Carolina, beginning March 18, 2025, and is expected to be completed by July 30, 2025. Working capital funds (Navy) in the amount of $17,443,181 are obligated for fiscal 2025, and will not expire at the end of the fiscal year. This contract was a small business set-aside solicited via the sam.gov website and four offers received. Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N3220525C4003).

Detyens Shipyards Inc.,* North Charleston, South Carolina, is awarded a $17,293,543 firm-fixed-price contract (N3220525C4151) for a 104-calendar day shipyard availability for the de-activation availability of Military Sealift Command’s fleet replenishment oiler USNS Pecos (T-AO 197). This contract includes a base period and two options for additional work and time which, if exercised, would increase the cumulative value of this contract to $17,380,148. Work will commence at the lay-berth location for a “dead-tow” to contractor’s facility in North Charleston, South Carolina, on or about Jan. 20, 2025, and is expected to be completed by May 4, 2025. Working capital funds (Navy) in the amount of $17,293,543 are obligated for fiscal 2025 and will not expire at the end of the fiscal year. This contract was a small business set-aside with proposals solicited via sam.gov and three offers received. Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N3220525C4151).

Massa Products Corp., Hingham, Massachusetts, is awarded a $17,003,501 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract containing firm-fixed-price provisions. This contract is for the manufacture of TR-232C transducers as well as spare parts which include acoustic windows and electrical receptacle assemblies. Work will be performed in Hingham, Massachusetts, and the ordering period will be completed in December 2029 (with the latest possible delivery taking place 42 months thereafter). Fiscal 2024 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $435,736 will be obligated at time of award on the first delivery order. This contract was competitively procured using full and open competition via the System for Award Management website with two offers received. Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport, Newport, Rhode Island, is the contracting activity (N6660425DE500).

Automatic Coating Ltd., Toronto, Ontario, Canada, is awarded a $13,160,633 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for TR-343 sonar transducer tube assemblies. Work will be performed in Suffolk, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by December 2029. Fiscal 2025 working capital (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,459,375 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively solicited via the SAM.gov website, with one offer received. Naval Surface Warfare Center Crane Division, Crane, Indiana, is the contracting activity (N0016425DGP83).

Air Force

Firestorm Labs, San Diego, California, has been awarded a $100,000,000 Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase III decentralized indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for small unmanned aerial systems, support services, and research and development. This contract provides for Firestorm integration into AFWERX Prime Proving Ground; research and development efforts to support Adaptive Air Enterprise, Babbage Flock, and Hale Cluster projects; and to support robotic and autonomy platform for interoperable devices. Work will be performed in San Diego, California, and is expected to be completed by Dec. 16, 2031. This contract was a sole source acquisition under the SBIR Phase III program. Fiscal 2024 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $5,000 are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Lifecycle Management Center, Hanscom Air Force Base, Massachusetts, is the contracting activity (FA8730-25-D-B001).



The Boeing Co., Long Beach, California, was awarded a $51,326,843 ceiling, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for replacement heads-up display retrofit. This contract provides procurement and delivery of kit material and spares to retrofit and sustain the Air Force and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) C-17 aircraft. Work will be performed in Long Beach, California, and is expected to be completed by Feb. 28, 2028. This contract involves FMS to Australia, Canada, India, Kuwait, North Atlantic Treaty Organization Airlift Management Programme, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom. This contract was a sole source acquisition. Fiscal 2024 aircraft procurement funds in the amount of $35,066,248; and Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount $15,434,228, are being obligated at time of award. The Air Force Lifecycle Management Center, Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, is the contracting activity (FA8557-25-F-B001).

Turion Space Corp., Irvine, California, was awarded a $32,600,000 firm-fixed-price contract for multi-payload satellites and real-time command and control. This contract provides for the demonstrations of a rapid build of three satellites with rendezvous proximity operations high-resolution satellite-to-satellite imagery collection capabilities. Work will be performed in Irvine, California, and is expected to be completed by Oct. 31, 2028. This contract was a sole source acquisition. Fiscal 2025 research and development funds in the amount of $8,000,000 are being obligated at the time of award. The Space Systems Command, Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, is the contracting activity (FA8809-25-C-B004).

Army

The University of Alabama in Huntsville, Huntsville, Alabama, was awarded a $48,993,371 cost-no-fee contract for research and development engineering and aviation services. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 31, 2029. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity (W31P4Q-25-D-0004).

Southern Premier Foodservice LLC,* Houston, Texas, was awarded a $19,829,444 firm-fixed-price contract for full food service operations at Fort McCoy. Bids were solicited via the internet with nine received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 17, 2029. Army Field Directorate Office, Fort Sam Houston, Texas, is the contracting activity (W5168W-25-D-0006).

Saint Mark’s Powder Inc., Crawfordville, Florida, was awarded an $18,765,800 modification (P00005) to contract W15QKN-19-D-0074 for production of WC864 ball powder. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of July 8, 2026. Army Contracting Command, Newark, New Jersey, is the contracting activity.

Boeing Co., The Defense, Space & Security, St. Louis, Missouri, was awarded a $12,681,061 firm-fixed-price contract for Next Generation Automated Test System Consoles and Self-Test Interface Adapters. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 30, 2025. Army Contracting Command, Newark, New Jersey, is the contracting activity (W15QKN-25-F-0045).

Defense Logistics Agency

Kandor Manufacturing Inc.,** Arecibo, Puerto Rico, has been awarded a maximum $30,667,425 modification (P00011) exercising the second one-year option period of a one-year base contract (SPE1C1-23-D-0008) with four one-year option periods for various types of coats and trousers. This is a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. The ordering period end date is Jan. 5, 2026. Using military service is Navy. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2025 through 2026 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

S&H Products LLC,* Arvada, Colorado, has been awarded a maximum $18,800,000 firm-fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment contract for water handling accessories. This was a competitive acquisition with three responses received. This is a two-year base contract with three one-year option periods. The ordering period end date is Dec. 17, 2027. Using customer is Department of Agriculture Forest Service. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2025 through 2028 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (SPE8E6-25-D-0002).

Oshkosh Defense LLC, Oshkosh, Wisconsin, has been awarded a maximum $15,277,500 firm-fixed-price delivery order (SPRDL1-25-F-0037) against a three-year long-term contract (SPRDL1-23-D-0024) with no option periods for M977 heavy expanded mobility tactical truck pneumatic tire wheel assemblies. The ordering period end date is April 28, 2025. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2024 through 2025 Army working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime, Warren, Michigan.

*Small business

**Small-disadvantaged business in historically underutilized business zone