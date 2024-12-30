Air Force

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc., Poway, California, was awarded a not-to-exceed $107,979,905, firm-fixed-price, undefinitized contract for Canada MQ-9B remotely piloted aircraft systems hardware. This contract provides the necessary Foreign Military Sales (FMS) hardware and components to support Canada’s MQ-9B Direct Commercial Sale program. This contract involves FMS to Canada. This contract was a sole source acquisition. FMS funds in the amount of $12,890,775 will be obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8689-25-C-B003).

Industries of the Blind and Visually Impaired-Milwaukee, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, was awarded a $48,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for sales promotional items. This contract provides for the customization and distribution of Air Force sales promotional items. Work will be performed in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and is expected to be completed by Dec. 31, 2029. This contract was a sole source acquisition. No funds are being obligated at the time of award. The 338th Enterprise Sourcing Squadron, Air Force Installation Contracting Center, Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, is the contracting activity (FA3002-25-D-0001).

Defense Logistics Agency

Noble Supply and Logistics,* Boston, Massachusetts, has been awarded a maximum $75,000,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for facilities maintenance, repair and operations supplies. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 3204(a)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a 154-day bridge contract with no option periods. Locations of performance are Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Vermont, with a May 31, 2025, ordering period end date. Using customers are Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2025 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (SPE8E3-25-D-0007).

ASRC Federal Facilities Logistics LLC,** as successor-in-interest to Science Applications International Corp., Beltsville, Maryland, has been awarded a maximum $60,000,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for facilities maintenance, repair and operations supplies. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 3204 (a)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a 154-day bridge contract with no option periods. Locations of performance are West Virginia, Virginia and the District of Columbia, with a May 31, 2025, ordering period end date. Using customers are Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2025 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (SPE8E3-25-D-0006).

Kaba Mas LLC, Lexington, Kentucky, has been awarded a maximum $17,312,791 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-quantity contract for combination locks. This was a competitive acquisition with one response received. This is a three-year contract with no option periods. Location of performance is Indiana, with a Dec. 26, 2027, performance completion date. Using military services are Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marine Corps. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2025 through 2028 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency, Land and Maritime, Columbus, Ohio (SPE7LX-25-D-0018).

UPDATE: BMK Ventures Inc.,* Virginia Beach, Virginia (SPE2DH-25-D-0007, $12,000,000), has been added as an awardee to the multiple award contract for medical equipment and accessories for the Defense Logistics Agency Electronic Catalog, issued against solicitation SPE2DH-21-R-0002 and awarded Feb. 10, 2022. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Army

Amentum Services Inc., Chantilly, Virginia, was awarded a $48,937,575 modification (P00048) to contract W9124G-17-C-0005 for Initial Entry Rotary Wing flight training. Work will be performed at Fort Novosel, Alabama, with an estimated completion date of Jan. 9, 2027. Fiscal 2025 operation and maintenance, Army funds were obligated at the time of the award. Army Field Directorate Office, Fort Eustis, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Aecom Technical Services Inc., Los Angeles, California (W912PL-25-D-0015); Tetra Tech Inc., Irvine, California (W912PL-25-D-0016); Geosyntec-Gannett Fleming, a JV, Boca Raton, Florida (W912PL-25-D-0017); HDR GEI JV, Folsom, California (W912PL-25-D-0018); Diaz Yourman-Geopentech-Kinnetic Laboratories,* Santa Ana, California (W912PL-25-D-0019); Blackburn Consulting,* Auburn, California (W912PL-25-D-0020); and RJH Consultants Inc.,* Englewood, Colorado (W912PL-25-D-0021), will compete for each order of the $46,000,000 order-dependent contract for geotechnical engineering. Bids were solicited via the internet with 17 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 27, 2029. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles, California, is the contracting activity.

Centerra Integrated Facilities Services, Herndon, Virginia, was awarded a $29,004,433 hybrid (firm-fixed-price and time-and-materials) contract for installation operations services. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Stuttgart, Germany, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 15, 2025. Fiscal 2025 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $2,574,190 were obligated at the time of the award. 409th Contracting Support Brigade, Kaiserslautern, Germany, is the contracting activity (W91WFU-25-F-0006).

Glen/Mar Construction Inc., Clackamas, Oregon, was awarded a $14,625,000 firm-fixed-price contract to replace outdated and inefficient water-control structure. Bids were solicited via the internet with four received. Work will be performed in Enumclaw, Washington, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 14, 2026. Fiscal 2024 and 2025 civil expenses funds in the amount of $14,625,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Seattle, Washington, is the contracting activity (W912DW-25-C-0006).

Washigton Headquarters Services

Didlake Inc., Manassas, Virginia, has been awarded an $11,737,337 modification (P0012) to exercise Option Period Three on firm-fixed-price contract HQ003422C0059 to provide custodial services to the Pentagon’s basement, mezzanine, first and fifth floor, the Pentagon Library Conference Center, the North Village Compound, and the Pentagon Athletic Center. The modification brings the cumulative total of the contract to $30,288,009; if all options are exercised the total will be $132,292,315. Fiscal 2025 Pentagon Reservation Maintenance Revolving Funds in the amount of $5,000,000 are being obligated at the time of the award. Work will be performed at the Pentagon, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 31, 2031. Washington Headquarters Services, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity. (Awarded Dec. 23, 2024)

Koniag Professional Services LLC, Anchorage, Alaska, is awarded an $8,959,841 firm-fixed-price contract (HQ003425C0011). Fiscal 2025 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $8,959,841 are being obligated at the time of the award. The cumulative total of the contract is $52,610,828. The total if all options are exercised is $52,610,828. The purpose of the contract is to provide technical, administrative, and professional services to sustain operations for the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) and the security cooperation community. The estimated completion date is June 27, 2030. The work will be performed at Department of Defense facilities, Arlington, Virginia; MacDill Air Force Base, Tampa, Florida; Camp H. M. Smith, Aiea, Hawaii; the Amy Health Clinic, U.S. Southern Command, Doral, Florida; and Arlington, Virginia. The estimated completion date is Dec. 27, 2030. Washington Headquarters Services, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

