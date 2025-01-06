Headlines — January 6

News

Some vets get 12 extra months of college benefits under new VA rules

Veterans who served two or more separate periods of military service will be eligible for up to 12 months of additional education benefits under new plans unveiled by Veterans Affairs leaders on Friday.

Money, Musk and mission creep: How Trump could shape DOD’s space drift

When Congress authorized the creation of the Space Force in December of 2019, the service’s leadership viewed its small size as an asset.

Biden signs wide-ranging veterans bill that Includes improvements to veteran caregiver, homelessness programs

More support for home caregivers of aging and disabled veterans and bolstered services for homeless veterans are now law after President Joe Biden signed a wide-ranging veterans bill. Biden signed the Senator Elizabeth Dole 21st Century Veterans Healthcare and Benefits Improvement Act into law on Thursday evening, the White House said in a news release.

Ukrainian Su-27 Flanker pilot’s rare account of the changing air war

An inside look at the life of a Ukrainian Su-27 Flanker fighter pilot in the country’s war with Russia is the focus of a recently released video from the Ukrainian Air Force. The interview with the Su-27 pilot, callsign “Viking,” is a rare opportunity to hear about some of the challenges — and successes — of the Ukrainian Air Force’s fighter fleet, which, despite the recent introduction of F-16s, is still dominated by the Soviet-era Su-27 and MiG-29 Fulcrum.

New armor kits being installed on Ukraine’s Western air defense systems

A major Ukrainian metal and mining company that makes so-called cope cages for the country’s tanks and fighting vehicles says it has installed a new armor protection system on at least one of Ukraine’s operational high-end air defense systems, with plans to produce more.

Russia alleges journalist killed by drone attack in occupied Ukraine, calls on UN to condemn Kyiv

Russia is demanding the United Nations condemn Kyiv following an alleged drone attack that it claims killed a journalist working for a Russian outlet and injured several others.

Marines still targeting 2030 for Hornet replacement, despite F-35 delays

While Marines wait for new F-35s, officials say recent delivery delays haven’t altered their goal to fully switch to the fifth-generation stealth fighter jet by the end of the decade.

Air Force

How Air Force Special Warfare can improve its ‘soft’ skills

The Air Force Special Warfare training pipeline produces experts in combat search and rescue, tactical air control, and special reconnaissance who can do their jobs in the most challenging circumstances alongside the military’s toughest special operators.

Laughlin bids farewell to its final T-1 trainer

The final T-1 Jayhawk at Laughlin Air Force Base, Texas, took off for the Boneyard last month, as the Air Force continues to retire its venerable trainer for “heavies.”

Air Force tests subscale model of blended-wing body jet, on track for first flight in 2027

The Air Force is collecting data from flight tests of a subscale version of its Blended-Wing Body demonstrator, and using that data to revise the full-scale aircraft’s control software and final configuration — the first flight of which remains on track for 2027.

Air Force veteran tells the story of hidden health risks at Nevada test site

Dave Crete was sitting around with some fellow Air Force veterans he worked with almost three decades prior on the Nevada Test and Training Range when they broached the topic of tumors.

Space Force

Space Launch Delta 45 helps US break launch record for second year in a row

With the end of 2024, Space Launch Delta 45, a U.S. Space Force unit that oversees launch operations at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, has officially cemented its position as the world’s busiest spaceport, according to a service press release.