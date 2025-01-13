Navy

Bechtel Plant Machinery Inc., Monroeville, Pennsylvania, was awarded a $175,647,555 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously awarded contract N00024-24-C-2112 for Naval Nuclear Propulsion Components. Work will be performed in Monroeville, Pennsylvania (93%); and Schenectady, New York (7%), and is expected to be completed by September 2033. Fiscal 2025 other procurement (Navy) $168,829,269 (96%); and fiscal 2025 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) $6,818,286 (4%) funding, will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Raytheon Co., Tucson, Arizona, is awarded an $8,188,022 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously awarded contract (N00024-23-C-5401) to exercise options for design agent and engineering support services for the Rolling Airframe Missile. Work will be performed in Tucson, Arizona, and is expected to be completed by March 2028. Fiscal 2023 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,476,000 (54%); fiscal 2024 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $992,000 (36%); and fiscal 2022 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $263,597 (10%), will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Air Force

Modern Technology Solutions Inc., Alexandria, Virginia, was awarded a $99,954,309 Phase III Small Business Innovation Research cost and cost-plus-fixed fee contract for reports done by Program Management Office and Systems Engineering, Integration and Testing personnel. This contract provides for prototyping and delivering processes for space command and control. Work will be performed in El Segundo, California, and is expected to be completed by Jan. 9, 2030. This contract was a sole source acquisition. Fiscal 2025 research, development, test, and evaluation funds in the amount of $1,689,795; and fiscal 2025 operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $624,000 are being obligated at time of award. The Space Systems Command, Los Angeles Air Force Base, California, is the contracting activity (FA8806-25-C-B001).

Defense Threat Reduction Agency

Culmen International LLC, Alexandria, Virginia, was issued a contract modification in the amount of $21,634,260 (HDTRA1-24-C-0033) for Threat Reduction Logistics Services for the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) in support of the Cooperative Threat Reduction Directorate. The principal place of performance is Fort Belvoir, Virginia. The work provides logistics services across the Cooperative Threat Reduction portfolio including the Biological Threat Reduction Program, Chemical Security and Elimination, Global Nuclear Security, Strategic Offensive Arms Elimination, the Proliferation Prevention Program, and other assessments and administrative costs. The initial award resulted from a sole source acquisition. DTRA solicited for one proposal and received one proposal. Funds in the amount of $6,153,625 are to be obligated at the time of award. Work is expected to be completed by July 2025. DTRA, Fort Belvoir, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Defense Logistics Agency

SND Manufacturing Ltd.,* Dallas, Texas, has been awarded a maximum $21,250,913 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for physical training uniform trunks. This was a competitive acquisition with 16 responses received. This is a three-year contract with no option periods. The ordering period end date is Jan. 9, 2028. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2025 through 2028 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (SPE1C1-25-D-0034).

Army

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Plymouth, Minnesota, was awarded a $17,051,836 modification (P00100) to contract W15QKN-13-C-0074 for precision guidance kits. Work will be performed in Plymouth, Minnesota, with an estimated completion date of May 21, 2028. Fiscal 2024 procurement of ammunition, Army funds in the amount of $17,051,836 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Newark, New Jersey, is the contracting activity.

Zak Dirt Inc.,* Mead, Colorado, was awarded an $11,981,350 firm-fixed-price contract to lower and widen the St. Vrain Creek channel to increase flood conveyance. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work will be performed in Longmont, Colorado, with an estimated completion date of May 1, 2026. Fiscal 2025 civil flood control and coastal emergency funds in the amount of $11,981,350 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha, Nebraska, is the contracting activity (W9128F-25-C-0009).

Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency

Systems & Technology Research LLC,* Woburn, Massachusetts, has been awarded a $9,655,532 modification (P00017) to cost-plus-fixed-fee contract HR001123C0095 to exercise the Phase Four option of the Joint All-Domain Warfighting Software program. Phase Four efforts will build upon and extend the orchestration services, predictive analytics, and user interfaces developed during the first three program phases. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $44,030,822 from $34,375,290. Work will be performed in Woburn, Massachusetts (40%); Carlsbad, California (40%); Arlington, Virginia (10%); and Portland, Oregon (10%), with an estimated completion date of January 2026. Fiscal 2025 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $815,500 are being obligated at the time of award. The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity.