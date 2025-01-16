2024 Year in Review — December by Aerotech News • January 16, 2025 6:47 pm Dec. 3-9: Edwards AFB, Calif. — The 412th Test Wing conducted the largest combat readiness exercise in Air Force Materiel Command corporate memory Dec. 3 to 6, and followed up with a full-day community partner tabletop readiness exercise on Dec. 9 at Edwards. The exercise and associated inspection tested Edwards’ and Plant 42’s response to a range of simulated security threats and operational challenges in this age of great power competition. Events began with a mid-morning alert to base leadership simulating an increase in the threat level to the base, prompting the exercise to elevate to Force Protection Condition Charlie. This was followed by a simulated explosion at the base’s west gate, escalating the situation to FPCON Delta within the exercise space — indicating a heightened risk of ongoing or complex attacks on base people, facilities and assets. (Air Force photograph by Daniel Kelley) Dec. 3: Edwards AFB, Calif. — The 412th Maintenance Squadron, in partnership with the Muroc Joint Unified School District, has been providing a tailored training program in the areas of Aircraft Metals Technology and Aircraft Structural Maintenance to local high school students. The Structural Maintenance Awareness Program is a highly sought-after elective class for students with an interest or inclination for maintenance. It was initially designed for Desert High School students at their senior year, but in 2023, the program was expanded to include Boron High School, which is outside Edwards Air Force Base. (Courtesy photograph) Dec. 12: NASA Armstrong — NASA completed the first maximum afterburner engine run test on its X-59 quiet supersonic research aircraft on Dec. 12. The ground test, conducted at Lockheed Martin’s Skunk Works facility in Palmdale, Calif., marks a significant milestone as the X-59 team progresses toward flight. An afterburner is a component of some jet engines that generates additional thrust. Running the engine, an F414-GE-100, with afterburner will allow the X-59 to meet its supersonic speed requirements. The test demonstrated the engine’s ability to operate within temperature limits and with adequate airflow for flight. It also showed the engine’s ability to operate in sync with the aircraft’s other subsystems. (Lockheed Martin photograph by Garry Tice) Celebrating the completion of class 24-Alpha from the Test Pilot School at Edwards AFB. This is a combined class of Space Force and Air Force personel. Maj. Gen. Cain and Brig. Gen. Wickert presided over the ceremony, handing out each idividual graduates certificate.