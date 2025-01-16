2024 Year in Review — November by Aerotech News • January 16, 2025 6:41 pm U.S. Air Force Maj. Lindsay “MAD” Johnson, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team commander and pilot, flies in formation with a P-51 Mustang during the final local A-10 demonstration and Heritage Flight at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Nov. 1, 2024. The Airman in the back seat of the P-51 was Senior Airman Ben Everse, A-10 Demo Team crew chief, who received an incentive flight for his hard work on the demo team throughout the 2024 season. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop) Nov. 13: Nellis AFB, Nev. — The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency recently announced the identification of the remains of three World War II members of the 17th Pursuit Squadron, currently the 57th Wing’s 17th Weapons Squadron. U.S. Army Air Force Pvt. Bernard J. Curran of Lowell, Mass., Pfc. Bernard J. Calvi of North Adams, Mass., and Sgt James W. Swartz of Webberville, Mich. served with the squadron’s ground echelon. The air echelon operated the P-40 Warhawk aircraft, flying missions in the Philippine Islands.In December 1941, Japanese forces invaded the islands. The ground echelon, pressed into service as an infantry, taking part in intense fighting on the Bataan peninsula. They surrendered on April 9, 1942, and Curran, Calvi, and Swartz were among the thousands captured. After surviving the 65-mile Bataan Death March, they were placed in the notorious Cabanatuan POW camp. Conditions at the camp were inadequate, including deficient food and water which ended up leading to malnutrition and outbreaks of malaria and dysentery. With More than 2,500 perished at the camp during the war, including Calvi, age 23, on July 16, 1942, Swartz, age 21, on Sept. 23, 1942, and Curran, age 20, on Nov. 24, 1942. They were buried with other deceased prisoners in the local Cabanatuan Camp Cemetery in common graves. (Courtesy photos)