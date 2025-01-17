Headlines — January 17

News

Combat veteran, sexual assault survivor senator backs Hegseth for defense secretary

A key senator who had been seen as a potential barrier to Pete Hegseth’s confirmation as defense secretary has come out in support of him, signaling that Hegseth is now likely on a glide path to getting approved.

Marco Rubio warns China is America’s ‘biggest threat,’ affirms value of NATO alliance

Florida Sen. Marco Rubio on Wednesday painted a dark vision of the consequences of America’s “unbalanced relationship” with China, echoing President-elect Donald Trump’s anti-globalist rhetoric as he vies to be confirmed as his secretary of state.

Biden warns in farewell address that an ‘oligarchy’ of ultrarich in US threatens future of democracy

President Joe Biden used his farewell address to the nation Wednesday to deliver stark warnings about an “oligarchy” of the ultra-wealthy taking root in the country and a “tech-industrial complex” that is infringing on Americans’ rights and the future of democracy.

First Zumwalt to wrap missile tube install this year, Michael Monsoor to deploy to WESTPAC

The first at-sea U.S. platform to field the Pentagon’s hypersonic missile will be ready for testing at the end of the year, according to the program manager.

Air Force

Unplanned tanker landing prompts emergency response at airlift hub in Tokyo

Air Force emergency responders turned out Wednesday morning for an aerial refueler that diverted to this airlift hub in western Tokyo.

Success with CCA points way to greater innovation, board says

The Defense Innovation Board adopted a series of new recommendations and praised the Air Force for its big bets on emerging technology in recent years that seem primed to help new entrants to the defense market bridge the so-called valley of death between initial investment and actual production contracts.

Widow of Air Force missileer who died of cancer secures VA benefits after yearslong fight

The widow of an Air Force missileer who died of non-Hodgkin lymphoma has finally secured Department of Veterans Affairs benefits connected to her late husband’s passing, a major achievement as more troops who worked with America’s nuclear missiles fear they may have developed cancer from their service.

USAF rejiggers T-7 plan again: New test aircraft, delayed production

The Air Force plans to buy four more production-representative T-7 jets for test and delay the first production contract by a year, until fiscal 2026 — the latest setback to acquiring USAF’s first new trainer in decades.

Defense

With torpedo firm buy, Fincantieri eyes $100bn undersea-defense market

Italian state shipyard Fincantieri has completed the purchase of Italian torpedo firm WASS for a price that could reach €415 million ($428 million) as it strengthens its undersea activity.

Raytheon aims to boost SM-3 missile production rates

Raytheon is investing in its Standard Missile 3 lines to accelerate the production rate of the U.S. Navy weapon, as global interest in procuring the capability expands amid successful intercepts against ballistic missile attacks in the Middle East.

Defense spending propels government space budgets to new heights

Global government space spending hit a record $135 billion in 2024, highlighting the growing militarization of space and shifting dynamics among spacefaring nations, according to a new industry report.

Veterans

Watchdog rebukes VA over failure to refund $110M in medical fees

A federal watchdog on Wednesday criticized Veterans Affairs leaders for failing to refund millions of dollars in canceled medical co-pay charges to veterans, despite knowing about the problem for years.