Army

Carahsoft Technology Corp., Reston, Virginia, was awarded a $44,985,868 firm-fixed-price contract for commercial off-the-shelf software licenses and technical software in support of information technology network operations. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Jan. 22, 2030. U.S. Army contracting Command, Rock Island, Illinois, is the contracting activity (W519TC-25-D-0012).

Chustz + ES2 JV LLC,* Denham Springs, Louisiana (W912EE-25-D-0005); Johnson-McAdams Surveying & Mapping LLC,* Greenwood, Mississippi (W912EE-25-D-0006); and Seaside Engineering & Surveying LLC,* Baker, Florida (W912EE-25-D-0007), will compete for each order of the $20,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for surveying and mapping services. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of July 1, 2025. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Vicksburg, Mississippi, is the contracting activity.

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., McLean, Virginia, was awarded a $14,829,932 modification (P00065) to contract W911S0-18-C-0004 to provide contractor support for warfighter exercises, training and logistical support. Work will be performed at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, with an estimated completion date of April 14, 2025. Fiscal 2025 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $5,651,499 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Field Directorate Office, Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, is the contracting activity.

Guidehouse Inc., McLean, Virginia, was awarded a $10,968,595 firm-fixed-price contract to provide expertise in accounting, financial reporting, internal controls and audit readiness. Bids were solicited via the internet with four received. Work will be performed at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, with an estimated completion date of March 20, 2030. Fiscal 2025 transportation working capital funds in the amount of $10,968,595 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, is the contracting activity (W519TC-25-F-0057).

Navy

General Dynamics Electric Boat Corp., Groton, Connecticut, is awarded a $29,880,000 undefinitized contract action under previously awarded contract N00024-24-C-2124 in support of procurement of long lead time material for the USS Ohio Class Drydock Seismic Stability System. Work will be performed in Vancouver, Washington, and is expected to be completed by December 2026. Fiscal 2024 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $14,940,000 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Supervisor of Shipbuilding Conversion and Repair, Groton, Connecticut, is the contracting activity.

Colonna’s Shipyard Inc.,* Norfolk, Virginia, is awarded a $10,676,191 firm-fixed-price contract (N3220525C4135) for 101-calendar day shipyard availability for the post-shakedown availability of Military Sealift Command’s Expeditionary Fast Transport USNS Apalachicola (T-EPF 13). This contract includes a base work package and two unexercised options for additional work and time, which if exercised, would increase the cumulative value of this contract to $10,798,791. Work will be performed in Norfolk, Virginia, beginning Feb. 12, 2025, and is expected to be completed by May 23, 2025. Working capital funds (Navy) in the amount of $10,676,191 are obligated for fiscal 2025 and will not expire at the end of the fiscal year. This contract was a small business set-aside solicited via the sam.gov website with four offers received. The U.S. Navy’s Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N3220525C4135).

Air Force

SERCO Inc., Herndon, Virginia, has been awarded one-year extension estimated at $21,587,595 for contractor support services, studies and analysis to the Global Positioning System User Equipment Systems, and Assured Position, Navigation and Timing (PNT) related programs, for the Joint Service System Management Office (JSSMO), which includes the PNT program offices. The location of performance will be primarily at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia; and Wright Patterson AFB, Ohio. This extension is the result of a non-competitive acquisition. Fiscal 2025 research, development, testing and evaluation funds are being used and partial funding will be obligated at time of the award. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Robins AFB, Georgia, is the contracting activity (FA8576-24-C-0001). (Awarded Jan. 21, 2025)

*Small business