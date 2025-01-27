Headlines — January 27

News

Trump order blocks families of US troops from leaving Afghanistan

Families of U.S. service members who live in Afghanistan are stuck in the country and blocked from relocating to the United States due to an executive order issued by President Donald Trump this week.

VA places 60 staff on leave after shutting down DEI offices

At least 60 Veterans Affairs employees have been placed on administrative leave following the closure of multiple diversity, equity and inclusion offices across the department, part of a government-wide crackdown on the issue.

Air Force pulls class with Tuskegee Airmen video after DEI order

The Air Force has pulled and is reviewing a basic military training course that includes videos on the history of pioneering Black and female pilots during World War II, following President Donald Trump’s order to halt diversity, equity and inclusion programs.

101st Airborne, other Army units deploying to Europe, Middle East and South Korea

Four U.S. Army units, including the 2nd Mobile Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division and a Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear Battalion will deploy overseas this spring.

Marines take aim with new high-tech anti-drone system in Hawaii

Marines used their new hunter-killer system to blast dozens of target drones out of the sky Saturday over a training ground on the Big Island of Hawaii.

Air Force

Sewer issue shutters elementary, middle schools at Air Force base on Okinawa

An elementary school and a middle school at the home of the 18th Wing canceled classes Monday due to a sewer line issue that was resolved that afternoon.

Pilot shortage: new report calls for more Air Force fighters and larger Reserve

The Air Force has long struggled with a shortage of fighter pilots, with 1,150 empty billets in 2024, and aviators leaving the service in droves. How can they turn things around? Buy more planes and keep more pilots in its reserve component, says a new policy paper from a prominent aerospace think tank.

Air Force puts fighter jets, airmen through dispersal drills in Japan, South Korea

Air Force wings in Japan and South Korea dispersed aircraft and airmen during weeklong rehearsals this month for flying and fighting on the move.

Air Force C-17s conduct first deportation flights, two not allowed to land

Two U.S. Air Force C-17 flights carrying out deportation missions turned around after being denied diplomatic clearance to land in Colombia, U.S. officials told Air & Space Forces Magazine on Jan. 26.

Air Force shutters quality of life working groups as Trump takes over the Pentagon

The Air Force has scrapped efforts aimed at improving life for servicemembers, following President Donald Trump’s direction to weed out diversity, equity, and inclusion groups in government.

Space Force

Space Force expects to spend 40% more on commercial SATCOM this year

The Space Force’s Commercial Satellite Communications Office is forecasting a busy 2025, with somewhere nearly $2.4 billion dollars in contracts not only for USSF, but also combatant commands and every other military service.

Veteran

Released Army vet in Jan. 6 case must get court permission to enter DC

A federal judge on Friday barred Army veteran and Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes from entering Washington, D.C., without the court’s approval after President Donald Trump commuted the far-right extremist group leader’s 18-year prison sentence for orchestrating an attack on the U.S. Capitol four years ago.