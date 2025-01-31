Air Force

BAE Systems Technology Solutions & Services, Rockville, Maryland, has been awarded an increased ceiling modification (P00790) of $1,192,897,112 to a previously awarded contract (FA8214-13-C-0001) for sustaining engineering services. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $3,134,640,338 from $1,941,743,226. Work will be performed at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, and is expected to be completed by July 31, 2027. Fiscal 2025 operation and maintenance funds, research and development funds, and production funds will be obligated with the associated modification. The Air Force Nuclear Weapon Center, Hill AFB, Utah, is the contracting activity.

CAE USA Inc., Arlington, Texas, has been awarded a not-to-exceed $18,374,865 hybrid fixed-price, cost reimbursement, undefinitized contract action for the F16 Block 20 Training Simulators program for the Taiwan Air Force (TAF). This contract provides for the procurement of hardware and software development, integration, testing, and delivery of software for the TAF Block 20V F-16 Mission Training Centers. The location of performance is Arlington, Texas, and work is expected to be completed Dec. 31, 2026. This contract involves Foreign Military Sales (FMS) to Taiwan. This award is the result of a directed sole source acquisition. FMS funds in the amount of $8,833,970 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Training Directorate, Simulators Division, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8621-25-C-B007).

Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control, Orlando, Florida, has been awarded a $14,199,543 firm-fixed-price modification (P00013) to a previously awarded contract (FA8682-23-C-B001) for long range anti-ship missile Lots Seven and Eight. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $1,024,920,115. Work will be performed in Orlando, Florida, and is expected to be completed by July 31, 2027. Fiscal 2024 (Air Force) missile procurement funds in the amount of $4,333,690; and fiscal 2025 (Navy) weapon funds in the amount of $9,865,853, are being obligated at time of award. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, is the contracting activity.

Moog Military Aircraft LLC, Elma, New York, was awarded a $13,012,605 requirements contract B-2 flight control actuators. This contract provides for the remanufacturing of the B-2 flight control actuators. Work will be performed at Elma, New York, and is expected to be completed by Nov. 27, 2027. This contract was a sole source acquisition. Fiscal 2025 working capital funds in the amount of $13,012,605 are being obligated at time of award. The Air Force Sustainment Center, Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, is the contracting activity (FA8118-25-F-0009).

Tapestry Solutions Inc., San Diego, California, has been awarded a $9,290,646 modification (P00007) to a previously awarded contract (FA2860-22-C-0011) for flight dispatch services. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $41,977,632. Work will be performed at Joint Base Andrews-Naval Air Facility, Washington D.C., and is expected to be completed by Jan. 31, 2027. Fiscal 2025 operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $9,290,646 are being obligated at the time of award. The 316th Contracting Squadron, Services Flight, Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Army

Perini Management Services Inc., Framingham, Massachusetts (W912DY-25-D-0030); Robins & Morton Group, Birmingham, Alabama (W912DY-25-D-0031); StructSure Projects Inc., Kansas City, Missouri (W912DY-25-D-0032); Walsh Construction Co. II LLC, Chicago, Illinois (W912DY-25-D-0033); Valiant Government Services LLC, Fayetteville, North Carolina (W912DY-25-D-0034); ESA South Inc., Cantonment, Florida (W912DY-25-D-0018); Frontline King George JV LLC,* Silver Spring, Maryland (W912DY-25-D-0019); G1/ESA South JV LLC,* Atlanta, Georgia (W912DY-25-D-0020); Global Engineering & Construction LLC,* Renton, Washington (W912DY-25-D-0021); HDD JV,* Leesburg, Virginia (W912DY-25-D-0022); Spectrum Solutions Inc.,* Madison, Alabama (W912DY-25-D-0023); Valiant Construction LLC,* Louisville, Kentucky (W912DY-25-D-0023); Centennial Contractors Enterprises Inc., Reston, Virginia (W912DY-25-D-0024); DPR-RQ Construction LLC, Carlsbad, California (W912DY-25-D-0026); Facility Services Management Inc., Clarksville, Tennessee (W912DY-25-D-0027); J&J Maintenance Inc., doing business as J&J Worldwide Services, Austin, Texas (W912DY-25-D-0028); and John C. Grimberg Co. Inc., Rockville, Maryland (W912DY-25-D-0028), will compete for each order of the $259,999,400 firm-fixed-price contract for quick response for medical facility repair, renovation, conversion, alteration, additions, construction, and equipment procurement and installation. Bids were solicited via the internet with 39 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Jan. 29, 2032. U.S Army Corps of Engineers, Huntsville, Alabama, is the contracting activity.

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Plymouth, Minnesota, was awarded a $23,516,359 modification (P00102) to contract W15QKN-13-C-0074 for precision guidance kits. Work will be performed in Plymouth, Minnesota, with an estimated completion date of May 21, 2028. Fiscal 2025 ammunition procurement, Army funds in the amount of $23,516,359 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Newark, New Jersey, is the contracting activity.

Ahtna Logistics LLC,* Anchorage, Alaska, was awarded a $14,529,519 firm-fixed-price contract for security guard and patrol services. Bids were solicited via the internet with 15 received. Work will be performed in White Sands, New Mexico, with an estimated completion date of Jan. 31, 2030. Fiscal 2025 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $2,143,330 were obligated at the time of the award. Army 418th Contracting Support Brigade, Fort Bliss, Texas, is the contracting activity (W911SG-25-C-0002).

Speegle Construction Inc., Niceville, Florida, was awarded a $13,108,600 firm-fixed-price contract to construct a Projectile Penetration Research Facility. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work will be performed in Vicksburg, Mississippi, with an estimated completion date of Jan. 30, 2027. Fiscal 2023 military construction, Army funds in the amount of $13,108,600 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile, Mississippi, is the contracting activity (W91278-25-C-0010).

BCSS LLC,* Tempe, Arizona, was awarded a $10,097,097 firm-fixed-price contract for road improvements. Bids were solicited via the internet with four received. Work will be performed in Fargo, North Dakota, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 8, 2027. Fiscal 2025 civil construction funds in the amount of $10,097,097 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul, Minnesota, is the contracting activity (W912ES-25-C-0004).



Navy

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration Inc., Nashua, New Hampshire, is awarded an $88,152,377 modification (P00001) to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract (N0001924C0003). This modification exercises the option to procure 1,540 radio frequency countermeasures in support of the U.S. and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) Fighter aircraft. Work will be performed in Nashua, New Hampshire (40%); Elkton, Maryland (16%); Chatsworth, California (7%); Rosamond, California (4%); Dover, New Hampshire (4%); Rochester, New York (4%); Topsfield, Massachusetts (3%); Poughkeepsie, New York (1%); and other various locations within the continental U.S. (21%), and is expected to be completed in February 2028. Fiscal 2023 procurement of ammunition (Navy/Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $11,293,951; fiscal 2024 procurement of ammunition (Navy/Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $9,723,509; fiscal 2025 procurement of ammunition (Navy/Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $8,110,222; fiscal 2025 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $19,877,354; and FMS funds in the amount of $39,147,341, will be obligated at the time of award, $11,293,951 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract modification was not competed. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Kay and Associates Inc.,* Buffalo Grove, Illinois, is awarded a $79,368,571 modification (P00010) to a previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost reimbursement contract (N0042122C0013). This modification exercises an option and increases the contract ceiling to provide contractor maintenance and support services for the country of Kuwait, in support of the Kuwait F/A-18 organizational level and missile maintenance repair facility organizations. Work will be performed in Kuwait and is expected to be completed January 2026. Fiscal 2025 Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $79,368,571 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This modification was not competed. Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Coastal Enterprises, Jacksonville, North Carolina, is awarded a $23,011,514 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for custodial services. This contract provides for custodial services in support of the Marine Corps, Navy, and Department of Defense (DOD) customers at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. Work will be performed at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina; Marine Corps Air Station New River, North Carolina; and outlying areas supported by these installations, and will be completed by January 2026. Fiscal 2025 operations and maintenance, (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $3,438,116; fiscal 2025 operations and maintenance, (Navy) funds in the amount of $365,065; and fiscal 2025 operations and maintenance, other (DOD) funds in the amount of $460,887, will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was sole source procured under Federal Acquisitions Regulation (FAR) 8.002 mandatory sources utilizing FAR 8.7 AbilityOne program with one offer received. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Mid-Atlantic, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N4008525D2526).

BAE Systems, Nashua, New Hampshire, is being awarded a $20,600,926 firm-fixed-price requirements contract for the repairs of the ALE-55 in support of the common system. This is a four-year contract with no option periods. All work will be performed in Nashua, New Hampshire, and work is expected to be completed by December 2028. No funds will be obligated at time of award, and appropriate annual working capital (Navy) funds will be used for delivery orders at the time of their issuance. One company was solicited for this sole-source requirement pursuant to the authority set forth in 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), with one offer received. Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity (N00383-25-D-NH01).

Pacific Commercial Services Inc., Kapolei, Hawaii, is awarded a $12,253,852 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for environmental waste management services within the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Hawaii area of responsibility. Work will be performed at various locations of Oahu, Hawaii, and is expected to be completed by November 2029. The maximum dollar value, including the base period and four option years, is $67,557,821. Fiscal 2025 operation and maintenance, (Navy) (OMN) funds in the amount of $2,500 will be obligated at time of award as a minimum guarantee and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Fiscal 2025 OMN contract funds in the amount of $12,251,352 will be obligated on individual task orders issued during the base period. This contract was competitively procured via the Procurement Integrated Enterprise Environment solicitation website, with one offer received. NAVFAC Hawaii, Honolulu, Hawaii, is the contracting activity (N62478-25-D-2401).

QED Systems Inc.,* Virginia Beach, Virginia (N00189-25-D-0005); JAL Enterprises Inc.,* Hampton, Virginia (N00189-25-D-0006); and Technico Corp.,* Chesapeake, Virginia (N00189-25-D-0007), are being awarded a $10,000,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, multiple award contract to provide technical support in the area of professional equipment maintenance for the overhaul, repair, or replacement of galley and laundry equipment associated with Navy Aircraft Carriers and Navy Surface Ships in support of the Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command. Each contract will run concurrently and will include a 60-month base ordering period with no options. Work is expected to be completed by January 2030. Work will be performed in Norfolk, Virginia; and Virginia Beach, Virginia. Percentage of work for each contract cannot be determined at this time. Fiscal 2025 operations and maintenance (Navy) (O&M,N) in the amount of $3,000 will be obligated ($1,000 on each of the three contracts) to fund the contracts’ minimum amount. Funds will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Subsequent task orders will be funded with appropriate fiscal year O&M, N funds. These contracts were competitively procured with the solicitation posted on SAM.gov, with five offers received. Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Norfolk Fleet Directorate, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Defense Logistics Agency

Bethel Yuut LLC,* Anchorage, Alaska, has been awarded a maximum $33,518,731 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for women’s green service uniform all weather coats. This was a competitive acquisition with six responses received. This is a five-year contract with no option periods. Location of performance is Puerto Rico, with a Jan. 29, 2030, ordering period end date. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2025 through 2030 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (SPE1C1-25-D-0036).

Gil Sewing Corp.,* Chicago, Illinois, has been awarded a maximum $8,921,955 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for men’s and women’s white jumpers. This was a competitive acquisition with seven responses received. This is a five-year contract with no option periods. The ordering period end date is Jan. 29, 2030. Using military service is Navy. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2025 through 2030 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (SPE1C1-25-D-0035).

UPDATE: Maryland Industrial Trucks Inc.,* Linthicum Heights, Maryland (SPE8EC-25-D-0050, $248,000,000), has been added as an awardee to the multiple award contract for trucks and trailers, issued against solicitation SPE8EC-21-R-0007 and awarded March 18, 2022. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

UPDATE: Pvilion Inc.,* Brooklyn, New York (SPE1C1-25-D-0020, $200,000,000), has been added as an awardee to the multiple award contract for commercial shelters, issued against solicitation number SPE1C1-22-R-0069 and awarded on July 17, 2023. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Missile Defense Agency

Concordia Technologies LLC, Huntsville, Alabama, is being awarded a competitive cost-plus-fixed-fee contract. The total value of this contract is valued at $9,399,969. Under this follow on contract, Concordia will continue the development, enhancement, analysis, and characterization of game-changing hypersonic threat design and engagement scenarios coupled with employment of high-performance computing capability utilized to employ the dynamic data to a traditionally static approach. The work will be performed in Huntsville, Alabama. The period of performance is from January 2025 through July 2026. This contract was competitively procured via publication on the Government wide Point of Entry website, under the Missile Defense Agency’s Innovation, Science, and Technology Broad Agency Announcement HQ0860-21-S-0001. The contract will be fully funded with fiscal 2024 research, development, test and evaluation funds. The Missile Defense Agency, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity (HQ0860-25-C-0003).

*Small business