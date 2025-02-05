Navy

Contrack Watts Inc., McLean, Virginia (N44255-21-D-5003); Manson Construction Co., Seattle, Washington (N44255-21-D-5004); Nova Group Inc., Napa, California (N44255-21-D-5005); R.E. Staite Engineering Inc., San Diego, California (N44255-21-D-5006); The Dutra Group, San Rafael, California (N44255-21-D-5007); Triton Marine Construction Group, Bremerton, Washington (N44255-21-D-5008); Western Marine Construction Inc., Seattle, Washington (N44255-21-D-5009); and McMillen Inc., Boise, Idaho (N44255-21-D-5010), are awarded a $86,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity modification to a previously-awarded contract. This modification increases the not-to-exceed ceiling capacity of a previously awarded contract for construction of piers, wharves, sea walls, docks, marinas, shore protection, dredging, and related utilities. This award brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $326,000,000. Work will be performed primarily within the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Northwest area of responsibility including Washington (92%), Oregon (2%), Alaska (2%), Idaho (1%), Montana (1%), and Wyoming (1%). Work may also be performed in the remainder of the U.S. (1%), with an expected completion date of February 2026. No funding is being obligated as part of this modification. Funding will be provided by military construction and operations and maintenance, (Navy) funds upon issuance of task orders. NAVFAC Northwest, Silverdale, Washington, is the contracting activity.

The Boeing Co., St. Louis, Missouri, is being awarded $51,625,012 for firm-fixed-priced delivery order (N00383-25-F-YY0Q) under previously awarded basic ordering agreement (N00383-22-G-YY01) for the procurement of 175 SUU-79 pylons in support of the F/A-18 E/F aircraft. The delivery order does not include an option provision. Work will be performed in Mesa, Arizona (90%); and St. Louis, Missouri (10%). Work is expected to be completed by February 2029. Working capital funds (Navy) in the full amount of $51,625,012 will be obligated at time of award and funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. One company was solicited for this sole-source requirement pursuant to the authority set forth in 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), with one offer received. Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin Corp., Syracuse, New York, was awarded a $23,532,048 cost-plus-incentive-fee modification to previously awarded Delivery Order (N00024-24-F-6220) under indefinite-delivery/indefinite quantity contract (N00024-19-D-6200) to exercise options for engineering support of submarine electronic warfare systems on new construction and in-service submarines. Work will be performed in Syracuse, New York, and is expected to be completed by February 2026. Fiscal 2025 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $8,569,156 (85%); fiscal 2022 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,000,000 (10%); and fiscal 2025 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $500,000 (5%), will be obligated at the time of award, of which $500,000 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Army

GM Defense LLC, Detroit, Michigan, was awarded a $44,884,510 firm-fixed-price contract for Infantry Squad Vehicles. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 31, 2025. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Michigan, is the contracting activity (W912CH-25-F-0154).

Cromwell Architects Engineers Inc.,* Little Rock, Arkansas (W912HP-25-D-5004); CEMS Engineering Inc.,* Summerville, South Carolina (W912HP-25-D-5005); Cape Fear Engineering Inc.,* Belville, North Carolina (W912HP-25-D-5006); and The Johnson-McAdams Firm P.A.,* Greenwood, Mississippi (W912HP-25-D-5007), will compete for each order of the $30,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for architect-engineer services. Bids were solicited via the internet with 22 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Feb. 5, 2030. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Charleston, South Carolina, is the contracting activity.

*Small business