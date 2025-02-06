2024 YIR — November by Aerotech News • February 6, 2025 7:55 pm • The Thunderbolt - Luke AFB Luke AFB recognizes chief master sgt. selects U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Cristoforo Ceroni (right), 607th Air Control Squadron operations superintendent, and Senior Master Sgt. Brian Williams (left), 56th Security Forces Squadron superintendent, pose for a photo with their chief master sergeant promotion plaques, Nov. 5, 2024, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The two senior master sergeant’s promotion to chief master sergeant marks a significant milestone in their Air Force career. All chief master sergeants are expected to serve as mentors for non-commissioned officers and junior enlisted members, and to serve as advisers to unit commanders and senior officers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mason Hargrove) Desert Hammer ignites Airmen readiness In a joint-force effort, Airmen assigned to the 56th Fighter Wing joined the 944th FW in Exercise Desert Hammer, Nov. 13-14, 2024, at Gila Bend Air Force Auxiliary Field, Arizona. The exercise aimed to replicate a deployment in austere environments, preparing Airmen for obstacles and scenarios they may encounter in a real-world environment. U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Tyler Buer, Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 163, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, MV-22 Tiltrotor Crew Chief, rides aboard an MV-22 Osprey, Nov. 13, 2024, at Luke Air Force, Arizona. The tiltrotor aircraft is capable of vertical take-off and landing, allowing it to transport up to 24 combat-equipped service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Belinda Guachun-Chichay) NASCAR salutes military on the track U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Alexander Klein, 56th Security Forces Squadron unit trainer, speaks with a NASCAR enthusiast at a military vehicle display during the NASCAR Championship pre-race events November 10, 2024, at Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Arizona. Interactive displays engage the public by allowing them to explore military service through hands-on experiences and tools. These displays offer an opportunity to learn about careers, training, and benefits in an engaging way, while service members are on hand to answer questions and provide more information. (U.S. Air Force photo by SrA Elias Carrero)