Navy

Rolls-Royce Corp., Indianapolis, Indiana, is awarded a $167,383,203 firm fixed priced contract for production of 40 MT7 turboshaft engines, ancillary parts, installation kits, and a portable test tool inspection in support of the Ship to Shore Connector Program, Landing Craft, Air Cushion (LCAC), 100 Class craft. This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $167,732,263. Work will be performed in Indianapolis, Indiana, and is expected to be completed by June 2028. If all options are exercised, work will continue through December 2028. Fiscal 2024 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $68,866,108 (41%); fiscal 2023 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $49,380,072 (30%); fiscal 2022 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $31,437,024 (19%); fiscal 2025 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $8,980,000 (5%); and fiscal 2024 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $8,719,999 (5%), will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 3204(a)(1) as there is only responsible source, and no other type of property or services will satisfy the need of the agency. Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (N00024-25-C-2405).

Eagle Systems Inc.,* is awarded a $71,421,458 cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost reimbursable, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract provides material management and logistics support services, to include life cycle management, material and equipment management, and recordkeeping and reporting in support of the application of rapid development, rapid prototyping, and system integration in the development of product-based solutions to support combat integration and identification systems, ship and air integrated systems, special communications mission solutions, air traffic control and landing systems, airborne systems integration, and integrated command, control and intel systems for the Navy, Foreign Military Sales customers and non-Department of Defense partners. Work will be performed in St. Inigoes, Maryland (91%); Fayetteville, North Carolina (3.5%); Patuxent River, Maryland (3%); San Diego, California (2%); and Norfolk, Virginia (0.5%), and expected to be completed February 2030. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was procured as a small business set-aside, six offers were received. Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N0042125D0050).

Hornbeck Offshore Operators, Covington, Louisiana, is being awarded a $48,360,544 firm-fixed-price contract (N3220525C4134) for the operation and maintenance of four government-owned Transportation Auxiliary General Submarine Escort (T-AGSE) vessels. The vessels under this award include USNS Arrowhead, USNS Eagleview, USNS Westwind, and USNS Black Powder. The contract includes a six-month base period with a six-month option. The contract will be performed in Kings Bay, Georgia; and Bangor, Washington, beginning March 1, 2025, based on the availability of funds clause at Federal Acquisition Regulation (FAR) 52.232-18 and will utilize fiscal 2025 working capital funds (Navy), and will conclude Feb. 28, 2026, if the option is exercised. This contract is a Sole Source Bridge and was not competitively procured, under the authority of 41 U.S. Code 3304(a)(2), as implemented by FAR 6.302-2 Unusual and compelling urgency. Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

General Dynamics Electric Boat Corp., Groton, Connecticut, was awarded a $35,544,057 cost plus fixed fee modification to a previously awarded contract (N00024-12-C-2115) for planning and execution of USS Hyman G. Rickover (SSN 795) Post Delivery Work Period on Feb. 6, 2025. Work will be performed in Groton, Connecticut, and is expected to be completed by Feb. 22, 2026. Fiscal 2025 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $8,000,000 will be obligated at the time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured. The statutory authority for this sole source award is in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1(a)(2)(iii) – Only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements. The Supervisor of Shipbuilding Conversion and Repair, Groton, Connecticut, is the contracting activity.

Tri Star Engineering Inc.,* Bloomington, Indiana, is awarded a $7,760,423 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for waterfront support services and Alteration Installation Team services for Naval Surface Warfare Center, Crane Division, Maritime Electromagnetic Warfare Systems Division. This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $44,008,075. Work will be performed in Norfolk, Virginia (45%); San Diego, California (45%); Crane, Indiana (7%); and Bremerton, Washington (3%), and is expected to be completed by February 2026. If all options are exercised, work will continue through February 2030. Fiscal 2024 appropriation account other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $111,528 will be obligated at time of award. This contract was competitively procured via the System for Award Management website, with two offers received. The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Crane Division, Crane, Indiana, is the contracting activity (N0016425CWM44).

Air Force

The University of Florida, Gainesville, Florida, was awarded a $49,000,000 ceiling, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the Research and Engineering Education Facility. This contract provides the academic core of a regional innovation, education, and workforce development competency, as well as provide for open and applied research capability complementing Air Force Research Laboratory and Eglin Air Force Base missions. Work will be performed at Shalimar, Florida, and is expected to be completed by Feb. 7, 2030. This contract was a sole source acquisition awarded off Business Associate Agreement FA8651-22-S-0001. No funds are being obligated at time of award. The Air Force Research Laboratory, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, is the contracting activity (FA8651-25-D-B002).

Army

Lupini Construction Inc.,* Utica, New York, was awarded a $22,102,053 firm-fixed-price contract for stone masonry restoration services. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Feb. 16, 2030. Army Field Directorate Office, Fort Eustis, Virginia, is the contracting activity (W911SD-25-D-A005).

Weston Solutions Inc., Peachtree Corners, Georgia, was awarded a $9,566,188 modification (P00006) to contract W912DY-22-F-0081 for maintenance and repair of petroleum facilities and systems. Bids were solicited via the internet with four received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Feb. 8, 2026. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Huntsville, Alabama, is the contracting activity (W912DY-22-F-0081).

Interdyne Corp.,* Cornelius, North Carolina, was awarded an $8,335,828 modification (P00008) to contract W912ER-22-C-0018 for facility maintenance. Work will be performed in Cairo, Egypt, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 16, 2025. Fiscal 2025 other procurement, Army funds in the amount of $8,335,828 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Middle East District, is the contracting activity.

*Small business