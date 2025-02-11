Helicopter removes artifact from NASA Armstrong rooftop

What do the X-15 and the space shuttles have in common?

Information from the rocket plane and the spacecraft, as well as many experimental aircraft, were tracked from a pedestal and telemetry dish during key eras in flight history at or near NASA’s Armstrong Flight Research Center in Edwards, Calif.

When the NASA facility’s administration Bldg. 4800 was built in the 1950s, the infrastructure was included to anchor the rooftop pedestal and dish as the primary way to gather data from aircraft during flights. It was retired in 2015, but a recent roofing project enabled relocation of the artifact to a new place of honor for its support of many experimental aircraft such as the lifting body aircraft, the reverse swept wing X-29, and the highly maneuverable X-31.

“Gathering telemetry data from aircraft on missions is at the core of what we do. Close proximity to the back ramp was one of the big advantages of having the telemetry antenna on the roof in the early days,” said Bob Guere, NASA Armstrong Range Operations chief, referring to the area where aircraft taxi from the hangar to the flightline. “You were able to support ground tests and check airplanes before they taxied without having to use telemetry antennas positioned further away.”

The rooftop pedestal was key in the early days of the center and its refurbishment in 2003 restored its value. The transformation also included certification to meet Space Shuttle Program landing requirements.

“When a space shuttle deorbited from space it was coming over the top of Edwards,” Guere said. “Telemetry antennas on the hill near NASA Armstrong looked down and with dirt and concrete in the background there were reflections. The rooftop antenna was closer to ground level and looked up as the orbiter was coming in for a landing. It provided an excellent link for shuttle landings.”

The pedestal and dish were not removed when it was decommissioned because of the cost. Now, it’s economical to use a helicopter to remove the pedestal from the roof compared to other options as part of a major project focusing primarily on re-roofing Bldg. 4800. The helicopter lift of the pedestal took a month to plan, plus time to obtain airspace operation and landing permits from the Air Force for the removal project, said Bryan Watters, NASA Armstrong roof project manager.

The pedestal and riser measured 16 feet tall above the rooftop and housed an assembly for the 12-foot dish to rotate. The pedestal and dish together weight about 2,500 pounds and were removed separately. Crews checked the eight bolts anchoring the pedestal and dish to infrastructure on the roof prior to the arrival of a helicopter Oct. 3 before the helicopter arrived.

The following day, after additional briefings, the helicopter was positioned over Bldg. 4800 and a cable was lowered and attached to the pedestal. Once secured, the helicopter slowly gained altitude and took its passenger to the south side of the building. There it was released from the cable and taken to a nearby warehouse for storage. Roofers demolished the steel platform on which the pedestal was located to prepare the area for new roofing materials.

Officials have not determined where the pedestal will be displayed. There are several options to place the pedestal and dish by the famous retired research aircraft on display near the entrance of NASA Armstrong.