Headlines — February 12

News

Tankers flood airspace off the California coast for China-focused air combat exercise

At least 20 U.S. Air Force tanker aircraft, 10 KC-46s and an equal number of KC-135s, supported the first day of the latest Bamboo Eagle exercise off the California Coast, according to online flight tracking data. The first Bamboo Eagle occurred last year, as you can learn more about in this past TWZ feature. The large force exercise series has quickly become one of the most important for the U.S. military, as well as key allies, and has a clear eye on preparing for a future coalition fight in the Pacific with China.

The last Mars flying boat just made its final flight

The last of the Martin Mars flying boats just made its final landing, arriving in Arizona, where its eternal resting place will be the Pima Air and Space Museum (PASM). It took off earlier today from San Francisco and touched down in Lake Pleasant, Arizona. From there the iconic aircraft will be partially disessmbled and trucked to PASM for display. It will be one of more than 400 aircraft calling the 80-acre PASM museum home.

Navy, Marines learning to make do as V-22 restrictions endure

The V-22 Osprey has long legs, but the Navy, Marine Corps and Air Force tiltrotor fleets have been on a short leash since a fatal 2023 crash led to operational restrictions.

Air Force

Airmen say ‘people first, mission always’ is falling by the wayside in DEI crackdown

Air Force officers who have volunteered their own free time to make life in the service safer for those on active duty and less daunting for families during and after deployments say they are watching years of work be wiped away by the current crackdown on diversity initiatives.

‘New’ F-35 assembled from two wrecked jets makes its first flight

The Air Force’s first-ever effort to stitch two damaged F-35s into a single stealth fighter is nearing its final stages, with successful functional check flights now complete.

Air Force’s big reorganization effort focused on China paused by defense secretary

The Air Force and Space Force have paused wide-ranging reorganization efforts aimed at becoming more competitive with China, with the delay allowing the next service secretary to weigh in on the plan.

C-17’s ‘Silver Bullet’ Airstream trailer pod used by Secretary of Defense Hegseth on first overseas trip

During his first overseas flight as Defense Secretary, Pete Hegseth shared a video of himself aboard a C-17 Globemaster III transport jet sitting in a Silver Bullet Command and Control Module. The converted Airstream trailer is one of two the Air Force deploys to give senior leaders like Hegseth and other VVIPs a secure, quiet place to conduct business in the middle of a noisy, often-crowded cargo aircraft.

Space Force

Redwire lands new satellite contract for Space Force in-orbit refueling experiment

Space infrastructure company Redwire has secured a contract to provide an additional satellite platform for a U.S. Space Force orbital refueling experiment.

Space Force pushing forward with acquisition reforms

The U.S. Space Force is ramping up efforts to reform its acquisition processes, tightening oversight of underperforming programs and accelerating a shift toward fixed-price contracts, a senior official said Feb. 11.

Veterans

Lawmakers slam VA for ‘rinse-and-repeat cycle’ of delays in fixing problems administering the GI Bill

Republican lawmakers blasted Department of Veterans Affairs officials for mistakes in administering the GI Bill that led to delays in rolling out its digital platform and delivering direct deposits to veterans to help pay for books and student housing.

What’s in store for VA disability benefits with new office of management and budget chief?

During his confirmation hearing Jan. 21, Veterans Affairs Secretary Doug Collins pledged to preserve veterans benefits and not “balance the budgets on the backs of veterans.”