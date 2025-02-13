Defense Logistics Agency

DGCI Corp., McLean, Virginia, has been awarded a maximum $397,716,480 firm-fixed-price contract for contractor-owned, contractor-operated fuel storage services for receiving, storing, protecting and shipping various government-owned fuel at Defense Fuel Support Point Services, Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea. This was a competitive acquisition with two responses received. This is a four-year base contract with one five-year option period and one option to extend, not to exceed six-months. The performance completion date is June 29, 2030. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2025 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Energy, Fort Belvoir, Virginia (SPE603‐25‐C‐5002).

UPDATE: AB Matin Services Inc.,* Springdale, Arkansas (SPE2D1‐25‐D‐0002, $100,000,000), has been added as an awardee to the multiple award contract for patient monitoring systems, accessories, training and maintenance, issued against solicitation SPE2D1-17-R-0001 and awarded Dec. 14, 2018. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Army

Flash Steelworks Inc., Washington, Michigan, was awarded a $90,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract to for develop low-cost, ultra-high-strength alloys. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Feb. 12, 2030. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W911QX-25-D-0001).

Amentum Services Inc., Chantilly, Virginia, was awarded a $74,836,694 modification (0001BE) to contract W52P1J-17-G-0091 for delivery of critical maintenance, supply and transportation requirements at Fort Campbell. Work will be performed at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, with an estimated completion date of June 14, 2027. Fiscal 2025 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $4,267,835 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, is the contracting activity.

Teledyne FLIR Defense Inc., Elkridge, Maryland, was awarded a $74,226,486 hybrid (cost-no-fee, cost-plus-fixed-fee and firm-fixed-price) contract to integrate sensors onto the M1135 Flat Bottom Hull Stryker. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Elkridge, Maryland, with an estimated completion date of Feb. 2, 2029. Fiscal 2024 procurement, defense-wide funds and research, development, test and evaluation, Army funds in the amount of $16,813,554 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W911SR-25-C-0012).

Air Force

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp.-Space Systems Division, Redondo Beach, California, has been awarded a $27,580,082 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification (P00052) to a previously awarded contract (FA8808-20-C-0049) for the Evolved Strategic Satellite Communications Rapid Prototyping Special Study #6 effort. The contract modification provides for a special study for Technical Maturation and Risk Reduction performing trade space analysis with continued systems engineering support to evaluate and inform feasibility and function for Space Segment design. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $408,909,620. Work will be performed in Redondo Beach, California, and is expected to be complete by June 15, 2025. Fiscal 2025 research and development funds in the amount of $15,673,720 are being obligated at the time of award. The Space Systems Command, Los Angeles Air Force Base, California, is the contracting activity.

Princetel Inc., Hamilton, New Jersey, was awarded a $9,999,999 ceiling, firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for slip ring assembly repair services. This contract provides for teardown, test and evaluation, and major and minor repair of the slip ring assembly. Work will be performed in Hamilton, New Jersey, and is expected to be completed by Nov. 1, 2029, with an extra year of delivery until Nov. 1, 2030. This contract was a sole source acquisition. Fiscal 2025 working capital funds in the amount of $1,082,224 are being obligated at time of award. The Air Force Sustainment Center Supply Chain Management Division, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, is the contracting activity (FA8250-25-D-0001).

Select Engineering Services, Layton, Utah, has been awarded a $9,400,000 ceiling value modification (P0008) to a previously awarded contract (FA8214-22-C-0005) for the energy storage system replacement Small Business Innovation Research Phase III as a part of Fast Rising B-Plug service life extension program. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $13,800,000 from $4,400,000. Work will be performed at Layton, Utah, and is expected to be completed by Oct. 30, 2027. Fiscal 2024 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $3,300,000 are being obligated at time of award. The Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, is the contracting activity.

Navy

Raytheon Co., Tucson, Arizona, was awarded an $18,732,350 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to a previously awarded contract (N00024-23-C-5401) to exercise options for design agent and engineering support services for the Rolling Airframe Missile. Work will be performed in Tucson, Arizona, and is expected to be completed by March 2028. Federal Republic of Germany funds in the amount of $22,471,090 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin Corp. Rotary and Mission Systems, Littleton, Colorado, is being awarded a $12,028,735 modification to a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price contract (N00039-19-D-0006) to provide continuing support for the Navy and other agencies’ Radiant Mercury (RADMERC) operations to securely transfer data across different security domains. The contract provides for the installation, program management, maintenance, modernization and sustainment of RADMERC systems. The contract will also provide system security authorization support, and logistics and training services. No funds will be obligated at the time of award. Contract funds will be obligated on individual delivery orders. This modification increases the estimated value of the contract from $92,213,609 to $104,242,344. The period of performance of the current Option Period is from Oct. 27, 2021, to Sept. 30, 2029, and will not be extended by this modification. The Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific, San Diego, California, is the contracting activity.

Frontier Electronic Systems Corp., Stillwater, Oklahoma, is awarded a $9,871,875 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N0017825D4502), containing cost-plus-fixed-fee and firm-fixed-price line items for hardware and support for the AN/SPQ-15(V) system equipment and contractor support to Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division Dam Neck Activity and coalition partners. Work will be performed in Stillwater, Oklahoma, and is expected to be completed by February 2030. This contract is for the government of Australia under the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) program. Fiscal 2025 FMS Australia funds in the amount of $500 (minimum contract guarantee) will be obligated at time of award. All other funding will be made available at the delivery order level as contracting actions occur. This contract was not competitively procured in the Federal Business Opportunities. This contract is a sole source, In accordance with Title 10 of the U.S. Code, section 10 U.S. Code 3204(a)(1), as implemented by paragraph (a)(2)(ii) of Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1 authorizes the use of other than full and open competition when it is necessary to award the contract to a particular source or sources when “supplies may be deemed to be available only from the original source in the case of a follow-on contract for the continued development or production of a major system or highly specialized equipment, including major components thereof, when it is likely that award to any other source would result in (A) Substantial duplication of cost to the Government that is not expected to be recovered through competition; or (B) Unacceptable delays in fulfilling the agency’s requirements”. The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Dahlgren Division, Dahlgren, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N0017825D4502).

*Small business