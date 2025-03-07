In 1930, Charles Lindbergh was flying a glider in Lebec

by Bob Alvis

special to Aerotech News

With all the talk about the Right Stuff and test pilots here in the Antelope Valley, you would think all aviation was connected to Edwards Air Force Base.

But in February of 1930, probably the most famous pilot in the world could be found at the west end of our valley, staying at the little town of Lebec along the old Ridge Route connecting Los Angeles and Bakersfield.

Charles A. Lindbergh and his band of “seat of the pants” aviators found themselves in the foothills there because the slopes and updrafts were a perfect fit for development of non-powered aircraft, or sail planes and gliders, as they became to be called.

Plane development and flight was crude as the planes were fixed and modified in the camps, tents and tables that became the homes and shops for these adventure-seeking pilots.

A couple photos from an old Popular Science Monthly photo essay shows Lucky Lindy working on his sail plane after an in-flight emergency where a control surface failure occurred, and he managed to fly it to a safe conclusion.

Reading more about this operation, it’s amazing to think that just a couple years after his Atlantic Crossing, Charles and his wife would get their glider pilots licenses just a couple weeks before they came to Lebec. Charles would be only the ninth holder of a glider pilots’ license in America.

Today, Lebec is just a speck on a map and this early group of aviation pioneers are all long gone.

But taking a trip out to the hillsides there, we can imagine the sights and sounds of early aviators riding the wind waves generated by our west Antelope Valley foothills!

The photos here were all taken at Lebec and you can see Mr. Lindbergh bent over the front of the glider that he had just landed and reaching into a tool box as he was assembling the glider.

The photo showing the gathering at the famous Lebec Hotel shows pressmen and pilots all gathered around the dining room table with Charles on the right-hand side, middle and we can only imagine what the talk was like among that incredible crowd of men and women.

Pretty cool to think this small footnote of aviation history took place here in our valley and just 17 years later, man would be flying in these skies faster than the speed of sound!

Until next time,

Bob out …