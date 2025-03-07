aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
Luke AFB Thunderbolt – March 7, 2025

by Aerotech News The Thunderbolt - Luke AFB
Digital Publication for Luke AFB, serving the West Valley region of Phoenix, AZ. An AerotechNews.com Publication

Hello, everyone and welcome to the March 7, 2025 issue of Luke AFB Thunderbolt!  On this month’s cover 56th FW completes final U.S. F-16 Sortie.

More highlights include:

  • Full circle: Maj. Alley’s Fini Flight at Luke – Page 2
  • 56FW soars over Buckeye Air Fair – Page 3
  • Luke honored with historical award – Page 5
  • Honorary Commanders get immersion tour – Page 6

To download a copy of this week’s paper, click the link below.

www.aerotechnews.com/wp-content/PDFs/030725TBOLTDIG.pdf

Click on the link below for a free, digital copy of Thunderbolt, viewable on your computer or mobile device.

https://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/enwu/

All this and much more, in this month's edition of Luke AFB Thunderbolt! Visit our website, www.aerotechnews.com, for much more military and defense industry news.

