Defense Logistics Agency

BOH Environmental LLC, Covington, Louisiana, has been awarded a maximum $466,000,000 firm-fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for specialized shipping and storage containers. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 3204 (a)(1), as stated in the Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a one-year base contract with four one-year option periods. Locations of performance are Texas and Kansas, with a March 11, 2026, ordering period end date. Using customers are Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, and federal civilian agencies. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2025 through 2026 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (SPE8ED-25-D-0002).

Air Force

FBSG-GForce, Norristown, Pennsylvania (FA4484-25-D-0004); Ranco Construction Inc., Southampton, New Jersey (FA4484-25-D-0005); Eastern Construction Inc., Wrightstown, New Jersey (FA4484-25-D-0006); Kaser Mechanical, Burlington, New Jersey (FA4484-25-D-0007); Ritz Construction Inc., Frederick, Maryland (FA4484-25-D-0008); and Benaka Inc., New Brunswick, New Jersey (FA4484-25-D-0009), were awarded a ceiling $300,000,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, multiple award contract for construction services. This contract provides for plant, labor, equipment, tools, supplies and materials to perform work necessary for replacement, repair and improvement for construction services. Work will be performed at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, and is expected to be completed by Sept. 18, 2032. These contracts were competitive acquisitions, and 25 offers were received. No funds being obligated at the time of award. The 87th Contracting Squadron, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, is the contracting activity.

Raytheon Co., Tucson, Arizona, has been awarded a $91,951,339 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract, for processor upgrade for Mission Alliance risk reduction. This contract supports various activities required to reduce risk of integrating Advanced Medium Range Air to Air Missile C8 and D3 variants with a future processor, to include software and hardware emulation, system emulation, subsystem emulation, filed programmable gate array familiarization, power familiarization, test equipment preparation, lab hardware, facility requirements, and program security operating plan. Work will be performed at Tucson, Arizona, and is expected to be completed by Aug. 6, 2027. This contract involves Foreign Military Sales (FMS) to Australia, Belgium, Denmark, Canada, Czech Republic, Finland, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Japan, Korea, Kuwait, Lithuania, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Spain, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Sweden, Taiwan, and the United Kingdom. The award is the result of a sole source acquisition. FMS funds in the amount of $91,951,339 are being obligated at the time of award. Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, is the contracting activity (FA8556-25-C-0001).

The Ventura Group Inc., Ashburn, Virginia, has been awarded a $32,359,258 firm-fixed-price contract for Joint Personnel Recovery Agency (JPRA) information technology services. This contract provides for a full range of technical and professional information technology support personnel to maintain the JPRA enterprise network in support of its mission. The location of performance is Fort Belvoir, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by March 15, 2030. This award is the result of a competitive fair opportunity selection with five offers received. Fiscal 2025 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $275,848 are being obligated at the time of award. The 316th Contracting Squadron, Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, is the contracting activity (FA2860-25-F-0017).

Northrop Grumman Defense Systems, Fort Worth, Texas, has been awarded a $16,592,746 firm-fixed-price contract with some cost-plus-fixed-fee and cost-reimbursable contract line-item numbers for follow-on sustainment support of the Lebanon Air Force C-208 aircraft program. This contract provides for support of the field service representative, program management, spare supplies and support equipment, repair and return work, and calibrations. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas; and Beirut, Lebanon, and is expected to be completed Dec. 31, 2029. This contract involves Foreign Military Sales (FMS) to Lebanon. This contract was a sole-source acquisition. FMS funds in the amount of $3,402,482 are being obligated at the time of the award. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8691-25-C-B007). (Awarded March 11, 2025)

Serco Inc., Herndon, Virginia, has been awarded a $9,148,556 option modification (P00035) to a previously awarded contract (FA2517-20-C-0003) for the ground-based, electro-optical deep space surveillance system. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $49,580,565 from $40,432,008. Work will be performed at Socorro, New Mexico; Diego Garcia, British Indian Ocean Territory; and Maui, Hawaii, and is expected to be completed by April 30, 2026. Fiscal 2025 operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $9,148,556 are being obligated at time of award. The Space Acquisition and Integration Office, Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, is the contracting activity.

CORRECTION: The $45,953,799 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (FA8509-25-D-B001) awarded to Tyonek Technical Services LLC, Madison, Alabama, on March 4, 2025, was announced with an incorrect award date. The correct award date is March 10, 2025.

Navy

Jacobs Technology Inc., Tullahoma, Tennessee, is awarded $58,317,717 firm-fixed-price modification to previously awarded contract (N62470-20-D-0001). This modification provides for the exercise of Option Year Five for base operating support services at various installations within the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Northwest area of operations. This award brings the total cumulative contract value will be $449,294,120. Work will be performed at installations in locations including, but not limited to, Washington (90%), Alaska (1%), Idaho (1%), Iowa (1%), Minnesota (1%), Montana (1%), Nebraska (1%), Oregon (1%), North Dakota (1%), South Dakota (1%), and Wyoming (1%), and is expected to be completed by March 2026. No funds will be obligated at time of award; fiscal 2025 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds will be obligated on individual task orders issued during the option period. NAVFAC Northwest, Silverdale, Washington, is the contracting activity.

Cody M. Stevens Construction Inc.,* Ventura, California, is awarded a $40,000,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for plumbing, heating, and air conditioning projects. This contract provides for new construction, sustainment, modernization, and renovation of plumbing, heating, and air conditioning systems and components. Work will be performed at various locations within the Naval Base Ventura County area of responsibility and is expected to be completed by March 2030. Fiscal 2025 operation and maintenance, (Navy) funds in the amount of $5,000 will be obligated at the time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the SAM.gov Contract Opportunities website as a Small Business set-aside with seven offers received. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Southwest, San Diego, California, is the contracting activity (N62473-25-D-2710).

Sabre Systems LLC, Warrington, Pennsylvania, is awarded $14,000,000 modification (P00015) to a cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N0042120D0072). This modification increases the contract ceiling to provide continued digital transformation planning and execution to include enterprise alignment; technology exploration, acceleration and integration; digital and information technology (IT) consultation; business intelligence; application portfolio management; system integration; enterprise architecture design and management; web management; Navy Marine Corps Intranet and Next Generation Enterprise Network program management; IT operations; cybersecurity; information assurance; cloud services; maintenance functions; network security; automated data processing support services; digital modeling and virtual environment support; talent management; change management; data analytics and integration; and business process management and improvement in support for the Naval Air Systems Command Digital Transformation Department. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland, and is expected to be complete by November 2025. No funds will be obligated at the time of award, funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This modification was completed. Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

EnergySolutions Services Inc., Oak Ridge, Tennessee, is being awarded a $13,336,650 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract action (N42158-25-D-E001) for nuclear services for the processing, recycling and disposal of radiologic materials through disassembly, decontamination, metal melting, compaction, incineration, resin sluicing/dewater, bulk waste assay and to include provisions for supply of shipping containers, brokerage services and transportation of materials from various Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program sites. This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $75,209,816. Work will be performed in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, and is expected to be completed by April 2026. If all options are exercised, work will continue through April 2030. Fiscal 2025 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,500 (minimum contract guarantee) will be obligated at time of award. All other funding will be made available at the delivery order levels as contracting actions occur. This contract was not competitively procured via Federal Acquisition Regulation Section 6.302-1, “Only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements.” Radioactive waste services were provided competitively with a single offer received for the continued development or production of a major system or highly specialized equipment, including major components thereof, as it is likely that award to any other source would result in either the duplication of cost to the government that is not expected to be covered by competition, or unacceptable delays in fulfilling the agency’s requirements. Norfolk Naval Shipyard, Portsmouth, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Foster Miller, doing business as QinetiQ North America, Waltham, Massachusetts, is awarded an $11,310,230 firm-fixed-price modification to a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00174-21-D-0019) to exercise Option Year Four for production, engineering support, and post-production support of the MK 2 Man Transportable Robotic System series systems and Talon systems. The scope includes production of systems, depot level repair parts, initial spares kits, consumables, repair parts, and approved accessories. The location of the work to be performed will be determined on individual task orders and is expected to be completed by March 2026. No funds are being obligated at the time of modification award. The Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division, Indian Head, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Portus Stevedoring LLC, Jacksonville, Florida, is awarded a not-to-exceed $8,292,583 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a five-year ordering period for stevedoring and related terminal services. This contract provides for full range of stevedoring and related terminal services to include the receipt, processing, and/or loading/discharging of all vessels within the Marine Corps Prepositioning Program. This contract includes four 12-month option periods which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $8,292,583. Work will be performed in Jacksonville, Florida. Work is expected to be completed June 30, 2026. If all options are exercised, work will continue through Jun. 30, 2030. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual task orders as they are issued using the appropriate fiscal year funding. This contract was competitively solicited and procured via the Federal Business Opportunity website with two offers received. Blount Island Command, Jacksonville, Florida, is the contracting activity (M67004-25-D-1001).

Army

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc., Boulder, Colorado, was awarded a $48,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for the study, design, development, enhancement, testing, and procurement of advanced communication-electronics technologies. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of March 6, 2030. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W911SR-25-D-0001).

*Small business