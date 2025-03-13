aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
Red Flag 25-1 celebrates 50 years of excellence

by 57th Wing Public Affairs Desert Lightning News - Nellis/Creech AFB
A U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress assigned to the 2nd Bomb Wing, Barksdale Air Force Base, La., arrives to Nellis AFB, Nev., in preparation for Red Flag-Nellis 25-1, Jan. 23, 2025. Red Flag is an opportunity to enhance the readiness and training necessary to respond as a joint force to any potential crisis or challenge across the globe. (Air Force photograph by William R. Lewis)

Red Flag 25-1 that took flight Jan. 27-Feb. 6, 2025, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., united U.S. forces with allies from the Royal Air Force and Royal Australian Air Force in a combined exercise to enhance combat readiness and strengthen partnerships.

A U.S. Navy EA-18G Growler assigned to Electronic Attack Squadron 135, Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash., arrives to Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Jan. 22, 2025, in preparation for Red Flag-Nellis 25-1. Red Flag was designed to expose each blue force pilot to their first 10 combat missions, allowing them to be more confident, effective, and combat-ready. (Air Force photograph by William R. Lewis)

This iteration of Red Flag marks 50 years of high-end training, highlighting Red Flag’s enduring legacy of preparing its participants to be combat-ready and mission-effective in the face of evolving threats.

For half a century, Red Flag has provided warfighters with realistic training to prepare for combat against evolving adversaries. What began in 1975 to address lessons learned in Vietnam has grown into an international training ground with participants from 29 nations honing their skills in joint and allied operations. This year, the RAF and RAAF bring critical expertise to the fight.

“Integrating combat capability is what Red Flag is all about and being ready for integrated combat operations with our Allies is key to success in any potential future conflict,” said Col. Eric Winterbottom, commander of the 414th Combat Training Squadron. “The Royal Air Force and Royal Australian Air Force bring not only advanced capabilities but also a wealth of operational experience that enriches everyone’s experience in this exercise. Red Flag is where we come together as one team to sharpen our edge, build trust, and prepare for tomorrow’s challenges today.”

Red Flag continues to focus on overcoming the complexities of Great Power Competition, with an emphasis on integrating air, space, and cyber capabilities to counter advanced threats. Training scenarios push participants to operate in contested and degraded environments, forcing rapid decision-making and teamwork under pressure. The RAF and RAAF play key roles in these scenarios, demonstrating their ability to seamlessly integrate with U.S. forces in highly dynamic combat situations.

With more than 500,000 military personnel trained and more than 420,000 sorties flown since its inception, Red Flag’s legacy continues to evolve. Allied participation is a cornerstone of that legacy ensuring that joint and partner forces are ready to respond to threats anywhere in the world.

Red Flag 25-1 highlights the enduring importance of allied partnerships demonstrating that the U.S., RAF, and RAAF are stronger together in facing the challenges of the future.

A U.S. Air Force F-16 assigned to the 64th Aggressor Squadron, Nellis Air Force Base, takes off for a mission in preparation for Red Flag-Nellis 25-1 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Jan. 23, 2025. Red Flag exercises build partnerships and interoperability among our allies and across domains. (Air Force photograph by William R. Lewis)
Nov. 19, 1975: The first Red Flag air-to-air training exercise started at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., to provide realistic training for combat aircrews. The 64th and 65th Aggressor Squadrons flew T-38s and then F-5 Tiger II aircraft using Soviet tactics and markings to simulate Soviet, Warsaw Pact and Soviet client air forces’ tactics and operations. Initially a fighter only exercise, today’s Red Flag integrates the entire spectrum of U.S. Air Force, joint, and coalition aircraft and space capabilities. (Air Force photograph)
A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle assigned to 366th Fighter Wing, Mountain Home Air Force Base (AFB), Idaho, taxis in after a mission during Red Flag-Nellis 25-1, Jan. 27, 2025, at Nellis AFB, Nevada. The objective of exercises with speed and scale is to demonstrate the Department of the Air Force preparedness for complex, large-scale military operations, demonstrating the ability to operate in a contested, dynamic environment against high end threats on short notice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Michael Sanders)
A Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) F-35A Lightning II takes off for a mission during Red Flag-Nellis 25-1 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Jan. 28, 2025. These advanced aircraft bring unprecedented capabilities, including enhanced stealth, sensor fusion, and network connectivity, which enable the maintenance of air superiority and deter potential adversaries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makenna Patterson)
A Royal Air Force FGR-4 Typhoon assigned Lossiemouth Air Force Base, Scotland
takes off for a mission during Red Flag-Nellis 25-1 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Jan. 28, 2025. Since 1975, 29 countries which include the Royal Air Force, Royal Australian Air force, European Participating Air Forces, a consortium of Netherlands, Belgium, Denmark, Norway and NATO Airborne Warning and Control Systems have joined the U.S. in these exercises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makenna Patterson)
U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Travis Bond, assigned to Electronic Attack Squadron 209, Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Washington, climbs into a U.S. Navy EA-18G Growler during Red Flag-Nellis 25-1 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Feb. 5, 2025. Exercises like Red Flag, provide aircrews the experience of multiple, intensive air combat sorties in the safety of a training environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jordan McCoy)
