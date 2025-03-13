Red Flag 25-1 celebrates 50 years of excellence

Red Flag 25-1 that took flight Jan. 27-Feb. 6, 2025, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., united U.S. forces with allies from the Royal Air Force and Royal Australian Air Force in a combined exercise to enhance combat readiness and strengthen partnerships.

This iteration of Red Flag marks 50 years of high-end training, highlighting Red Flag’s enduring legacy of preparing its participants to be combat-ready and mission-effective in the face of evolving threats.

For half a century, Red Flag has provided warfighters with realistic training to prepare for combat against evolving adversaries. What began in 1975 to address lessons learned in Vietnam has grown into an international training ground with participants from 29 nations honing their skills in joint and allied operations. This year, the RAF and RAAF bring critical expertise to the fight.

“Integrating combat capability is what Red Flag is all about and being ready for integrated combat operations with our Allies is key to success in any potential future conflict,” said Col. Eric Winterbottom, commander of the 414th Combat Training Squadron. “The Royal Air Force and Royal Australian Air Force bring not only advanced capabilities but also a wealth of operational experience that enriches everyone’s experience in this exercise. Red Flag is where we come together as one team to sharpen our edge, build trust, and prepare for tomorrow’s challenges today.”

Red Flag continues to focus on overcoming the complexities of Great Power Competition, with an emphasis on integrating air, space, and cyber capabilities to counter advanced threats. Training scenarios push participants to operate in contested and degraded environments, forcing rapid decision-making and teamwork under pressure. The RAF and RAAF play key roles in these scenarios, demonstrating their ability to seamlessly integrate with U.S. forces in highly dynamic combat situations.

With more than 500,000 military personnel trained and more than 420,000 sorties flown since its inception, Red Flag’s legacy continues to evolve. Allied participation is a cornerstone of that legacy ensuring that joint and partner forces are ready to respond to threats anywhere in the world.

Red Flag 25-1 highlights the enduring importance of allied partnerships demonstrating that the U.S., RAF, and RAAF are stronger together in facing the challenges of the future.