aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
high desert warrior - ft irwin Fort Irwin NTC/Barstow
desert lightning news - nellis/creech afb Nellis/Creech AFB
the thunderbolt - luke afb Luke AFB
desert lightning news - davis monthan Davis-Monthan AFB
Desert Lightning News - Nellis/Creech AFB

Bamboo Eagle 25-1 tests forces in a combat representative environment

by 57th Wing Public Affairs Desert Lightning News - Nellis/Creech AFB
U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jose Melendez, a 6th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron (AMXS) crew chief, marshals in a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to MacDill Air Force base, Florida, at McClellan Airport in Sacramento California, during exercise Bamboo Eagle 25-1, Feb. 11, 2025. The 6th MXS provides on-and-off equipment maintenance for KC-135 aircraft supporting air refueling operations at home and deployed locations around the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Monique Stober)

The U.S. Air Force Warfare Center recently wrapped up Bamboo Eagle 25-1, concluding a series of coordinated, multi-domain operations that involved more than 10,000 personnel from multiple Air Force major commands, the joint force and allied air forces.

The exercise, which featured more than 175 aircraft, spanned several locations — including California, Hawaii, Florida and Guam — and included participants from the U.S. as well as the Royal Air Force (United Kingdom), Royal Australian Air Force and Royal Canadian Air Force. The exercise was designed to execute Agile Combat Employment, advance communication as well as command and control tactics and simulate realistic operations in a contested environment.

Airman 1st Class Christopher Ian Padecio, assigned to the 51st Combat Communications Squadron, works to ensure communication capabilities during Exercise Bamboo Eagle 2025 at March Air Reserve Base, Calif., Feb. 13, 2025. Bamboo Eagle enhances operational readiness by ensuring reliable and secure communications in a contested environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by GS Wendy Day)

“Bamboo Eagle provides us an opportunity to align with the warrior ethos mentality,” said Lt. Col. Joseph Manglitz, 393rd Expeditionary Bomb Squadron commander. “It’s one thing to train at home — and we train hard at home — but it’s even better to bring a subset of our base on the road here and work together to generate air power alongside the rest of the combat air force and our allies.”

Participants engaged in a series of complex missions designed to simulate the ever-evolving challenges of modern warfare.

“From the perspective of the B-2, this exercise was a real test,” said Manglitz. “And when we’re able to overcome challenges and succeed in these simulated combat environments, that really bolsters this idea of warrior ethos within each and every one of us.”

Back on the ground, maintenance teams worked around the clock to support the distributed operations and ensure that all aircraft remained mission-ready amid the demanding operational tempo.

“It’s a tough job, and sometimes it’s a thankless job, but the maintenance crews do it anyway,” said 1st Lt. Benjamin Brooks, a maintenance officer assigned to the 366th Maintenance Squadron. “They’re out in the sun sweating, and it makes me really proud to be able to lead people who are so willing to get the job done and who have so much pride in the work they do.”

The multinational nature of the exercise provided additional opportunities for cross-service learning and integration, bringing interoperability to a new level.

“During Bamboo Eagle the E-7A crews had a number of opportunities to integrate with U.S. command and control entities,” said RAAF Flt. Lt. Jacob Rolfey, an Air Battle Manager aboard the E-7A Wedgetail. “Based on our previous integration, a number of the tactics and procedures that we have in place are similar, but here at Bamboo Eagle, because of the differences with Agile Combat Employment, we were able to gain a common understanding of how to do this with limited information and still execute effectively.”

Adding to that collaborative spirit, multinational leaders emphasized the exercise’s role in sharpening dynamic operational capabilities.

“Bamboo Eagle tested our ability to integrate the tactical effects we trained to in Red Flag from dispersed forces and under distributed command and control,” said RAF Gp. Capt. Guy Lefroy, UK detachment commander. “Throughout the exercise we developed our people’s ability to dynamically deliver air power through empowerment, effective risk management and innovation, ultimately sharpening our individual, service and collective international capabilities to deliver battle-winning effects.”

Bamboo Eagle 25-1 provided an advanced, multi-domain and realistic training environment aimed at preparing the U.S. and allied forces for the evolving demands of modern warfare.

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon receives fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing during exercise Bamboo Eagle 25-1 over the Southeast Pacific Ocean, Feb. 12, 2025. As part of Bamboo Eagle, the 50th Air Refueling Squadron operates the KC-135 Stratotanker to provide air refueling support that extends the reach and endurance of combat aircraft.(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Monique Stober)
Four F/A-18F Super Hornets, assigned to the Royal Australian Air Force, fly alongside a KC-46 Pegasus, assigned to the 305th Air Mobility Wing, while preparing to receive fuel over the Pacific Ocean during exercise Bamboo Eagle 25-1, Feb. 12, 2025. Bamboo Eagle tests the ability to deploy rapidly, maneuver the Joint Force and allies at speed, scale and mass, and deliver cross-functional and lethal combat capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Alexis Kula)
Three B-2 Spirit stealth bombers prepare for departure during Exercise Bamboo Eagle at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Feb. 10, 2025. Bamboo Eagle incorporates multiple mission scenarios, preparing aircrews for complex operational challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bryson Sherard.)
Tags:

More Stories

Headlines — March 14
 By Aerotech News
The weaving of a tale...
 By Bob Alvis
DM at the 100th Annual...
 By Aerotech News
Contract Briefs
 By Aerotech News
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2025 media kit