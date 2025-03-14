Headlines — March 14

News

Trump, pushing for new military leader, submits nomination of Dan ‘Razin’ Caine to the Senate

President Donald Trump moved the ball forward this week in his effort to get retired Air Force Lt. Gen. Dan “Razin” Caine installed as the next chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff with a four-star rank.

Civilian mariners, public shipyard workers exempt from DoD hiring freeze, says VCNO Kilby

Civilian mariners and employees who work at the Navy’s public shipyards and maintenance entities are exempt from an ongoing hiring freeze across the Department of Defense, the Navy’s top officer told the Senate on Wednesday.

US arms flow to Ukraine again as the Kremlin mulls ceasefire proposal

U.S. arms deliveries to Ukraine resumed Wednesday, officials said, a day after the Trump administration lifted its suspension of military aid for Kyiv in its fight against Russia’s invasion, and officials awaited the Kremlin’s response to a proposed 30-day ceasefire endorsed by Ukraine.

The Army wants to get the load soldiers carry down to 55 pounds

The Army wants to reduce the amount of equipment that close combat soldiers, like the infantry, have to carry. The obvious perks are that a lighter soldier can move (and fight) faster, is less likely to injure themselves carrying everything and the kitchen sink, and has less gear to worry about getting in trouble for losing.

Democrats to focus on women, minorities in military personnel debates

Rep. Chrissy Houlahan plans to fight for increased access to abortion services for military members and a better emphasis on support programs for women and minority veterans, even if she knows neither is likely to gain traction this year.

Air Force

Retired missileer nominated to be Air Force manpower secretary

A former missileer with 30 years of service has been nominated for the position of assistant secretary of the Air Force for manpower and reserve affairs.

DAF seeks industry feedback to strengthen Platform One DevSecOps, cloud management

The Department of the Air Force is turning to industry to shore up Platform One, the software development program created by the Air Force and used DoD-wide to create, integrate and launch software.

New budget deal could cost USAF up to $14 billion

A full-year continuing resolution in place of an authorized and appropriated fiscal 2025 budget would cost the Air Force at least $4 billion and potentially up to $14 billion, said Lt. Gen. Adrian L. Spain, deputy chief of staff for operations, in congressional testimony.

Space Force

Space Force eyes commercial options for space surveillance mission

The Space Force is scanning the commercial marketplace for space domain awareness capabilities that could be part of a future proliferated constellation, according to its top military acquisition officer.

Awaiting Space Force certification, ULA says future missions could aim to baffle Chinese watcher sats

United Launch Alliance (ULA) CEO Tory Bruno is positioning the Vulcan Centaur launch vehicle for future national security missions, including sneaking satellites past Chinese watching eyes, even as the company continues to wait for a Space Force decision on whether the rocket can be certified to carry today’s payloads.



Space Force component bosses: More Guardians needed

Leaders in charge of Space Force components embedded with combatant commands say their organizations are too small to engage with joint force as they need to. In a panel discussion at the AFA Warfare Symposium, the commanders highlighted the manpower and resource crunch they face as the Space Force’s mission and presence grows around the globe.

Defense

Shield AI names former Splunk CEO as new chief executive

Shield AI has named former Splunk CEO Gary Steele as its new chief executive, with the autonomy firm’s co-founder Ryan Tseng stepping down and transitioning to the role of president.

You don’t need a kill switch to hobble exported F-35s

In response to recent European media reports, Lockheed Martin and several governments have pushed back on the idea that F-35 Joint Strike Fighters have any kind of a discreet ‘kill switch’ that U.S. authorities could use to remotely disable the jets.

Veterans

‘Where does it stop?’ Workers speak out about cuts to VA services in Puget Sound region

Workers hit with recent funding freezes and firings involving the Department of Veterans Affairs said the recent tumult might result in more long-term damage than any short-term financial gains for the federal budget.

GOP-led bill would create congressional oversight of VA layoffs

The Republican chairman of the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee said he plans to introduce legislation to require congressional oversight and input from veterans groups before the Department of Veterans Affairs fires more workers, which is expected to reach 80,000 by September.