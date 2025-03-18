Full circle: Maj. Alley’s fini flight at Luke by Aerotech News • March 18, 2025 6:31 pm - Updated March 18, 2025 6:32 pm • The Thunderbolt - Luke AFB U.S. Air Force Maj. Isaiah Alley, 309th Fighter Squadron director of operations, is sprayed with water and champagne by his wife, daughter, and other family members following his final active-duty flight, Feb. 19, 2025, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. A former F-16 crew chief turned instructor pilot, Alley has spent nearly five years developing future fighter pilots as part of the 56th Fighter Wing’s mission to train the world’s greatest fighter pilots and combat-ready Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photos by Airman 1st Class Belinda Guachun-Chichay) U.S. Air Force Maj. Isaiah Alley, 309th Fighter Squadron director of operations, and other Airmen assigned to the 56th Fighter Wing conduct pre-flight checks on a U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon before take-off, Feb. 19, 2025, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. U.S. Air Force Maj. Isaiah Alley, 309th Fighter Squadron director of operations, climbs into the cockpit of a U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon, Feb. 19, 2025, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. From 2006 to 2009, Alley worked as an enlisted F-16 crew chief with the 56th Fighter Wing. Despite facing challenges in advancing his college education, he eventually received the support needed to enter the U.S. Air Force Academy. After commissioning, he returned as a pilot, flying the same aircraft he once maintained as an enlisted Airman. U.S. Air Force Maj. Isaiah Alley, 309th Fighter Squadron director of operations, taxis a U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon, Feb. 19, 2025, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. A former enlisted F-16 crew chief, Alley’s hands-on maintenance experience gives him a unique understanding of the aircraft, enhancing his capabilities as a pilot. U.S. Air Force Maj. Isaiah Alley, 309th Fighter Squadron director of operations, poses for a photo with family and friends following his final active-duty flight, Feb. 19, 2025, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Alley began his Air Force career as an F-16 crew chief at the 56th Fighter Wing, years later returning as an instructor pilot. Throughout his service, he contributed to the base’s mission of training the world’s greatest fighter pilots and combat-ready Airmen.