56FW soars over Buckeye Air Fair by Aerotech News • March 19, 2025 6:22 pm • The Thunderbolt - Luke AFB A couple walks by a Buckeye Air Fair sign, Feb. 15, 2025, at Buckeye Municipal Airport, Arizona. During the Buckeye Air Fair, two U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II’s assigned to the 61st Fighter Squadron at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, performed a flyover showcasing the U.S. Air Force’s latest fifth-generation fighter capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Katelynn Jackson) Spectators look toward the sky as two U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II’s assigned to the 61st Fighter Squadron at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, fly over the Buckeye Air Fair, Feb. 15, 2025, at Buckeye Municipal Airport, Arizona. The F-35A is the U.S. Air Force’s latest fifth-generation fighter, providing next-generation stealth, enhanced situational awareness, and reduced vulnerability for the United States and allied nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Katelynn Jackson) U.S. Air Force Capt. Matt Dorsey, 61st Fighter Squadron F-35A Lightning II pilot, smiles while talking with a member of the local community during the Buckeye Air Fair, Feb. 15, 2025, at Buckeye Municipal Airport, Arizona. Two U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II’s assigned to the 61st Fighter Squadron at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, performed a flyover showcasing the U.S. Air Force’s latest fifth-generation fighter capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Katelynn Jackson) Two U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning IIs assigned to the 61st Fighter Squadron at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, perform a flyover during the Buckeye Air Fair, Feb. 15, 2025, at Buckeye Municipal Airport, Arizona. The two pilots flying the F-35As have a combined flight experience totaling nearly 3,000 hours. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Katelynn Jackson) A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 61st Fighter Squadron at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, performs a flyover during the Buckeye Air Fair, Feb. 15, 2025, at Buckeye Municipal Airport, Arizona. The 56th Fighter Wing is the premier fighter wing for F-35 training, ensuring Luke AFB pilots are prepared for any encounter. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Katelynn Jackson) Spectators watch John Melby fly the Pitts S-1-11B “Fear Boss” aircraft during an aerial demonstration, at the Buckeye Air Fair, Feb. 15, 2025, at Buckeye Municipal Airport, Arizona. In addition to Fear Boss, two U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II’s assigned to the 61st Fighter Squadron at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, performed a flyover. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Katelynn Jackson) A young girl smiles while a U.S. Air Force Airman puts a U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II pilot helmet on her head during the Buckeye Air Fair, Feb. 15, 2025, at Buckeye Municipal Airport, Arizona. The helmet gives F-35A pilots a 360-degree view of the F-35s external environment without needing to move the jet. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Katelynn Jackson)