Luke honored with historical award by Aerotech News • March 19, 2025 6:27 pm • The Thunderbolt - Luke AFB U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. David Berkland (middle left,) 56th Fighter Wing commander, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Jason Shaffer (middle right,) 56th FW command chief, stand alongside retired U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. John Berry (left,) Air Force Historical Foundation chair, and retired U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Dik Daso (right,) AFHF executive director, after being awarded the Hap Arnold Thunderbolt award during the 2025 annual awards ceremony, Feb. 21, 2025, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Originally titled the AFHF Outstanding Training Unit award, the award was renamed in honor of Gen. Henry Arnold, while also bearing the Thunderbolt moniker of the 56th Fighter Wing. (U.S. Air Force photos by Senior Airman Jakob Hambright)