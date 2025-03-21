Navy

Raytheon Co., Tucson, Arizona, is awarded a $141,050,000 firm-fixed-price modification to a previously awarded contract (N00024-21-C-5411) to procure Standard Missile-2 (SM-2) production spares. This contract combines purchases for the governments of Japan (57%), Australia (19%), Netherlands (13%), Spain (6%), and Germany (5%) under the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) program. Work will be performed in East Camden, Arkansas (72%); and Tucson, Arizona (28%), and is expected to be completed by June 2030. Foreign Military Sales (FMS) (Japan) funds in the amount of $80,535,000 (57%); FMS (Australia) funds in the amount of $27,300,000 (19%); FMS (Netherlands) funds in the amount of $18,200,000 (13%); FMS (Spain) funds in the amount of $8,645,000 (6%); and FMS (Germany) funds in the amount of $6,370,000 (5%), will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

The Boeing Co., St. Louis, Missouri, is awarded a $101,425,718 firm-fixed-price order (N0001925F0185) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001921G0006). This order is for the production and delivery of 96 Trailing Edge Flap (TEF) Retrofit Redesign shipsets, to include 96 each left hand and right hand TEFs, for retrofit into F/A-18E/F and EA-18G aircraft. Work will be performed in Hazelwood, Missouri (9.3%); South Gate, California (3.8%); Long Island, New York (7.9%); Hot Spring, Arizona (3.4%); Paramount, California (3.0%); Edgewood, Maryland (2.3%); Tulsa, Oklahoma (1.1%); Salt Lake City, Utah (1.0%); Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (16%); and St. Louis, Missouri (52.2%), and is expected to be completed in June 2030. Fiscal 2024 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $51,142,648; and fiscal 2025 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $50,283,070, will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year. This order was not competed. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Aery Aviation LLC, Newport News, Virginia, is awarded a $52,621,557 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract provides contracted air services (CAS) support. The CAS program has a requirement for contractor owned and contractor operated electronic warfare jet services. These aircraft are used to simulate a wide variety of airborne threats to train and test/evaluate shipboard and aircraft squadron weapon systems operators and aircrew on how to conduct Fleet air defense and counter potential enemy electronic warfare and electronic attack operations in today’s electronic combat environment. This support is provided in a variety of venues, from basic “schoolhouse” air intercept control training to large multinational exercises or small, single unit training exercises, including target/banner tow missions. The work will be performed in San Diego, California (50%); and Virginia Beach, Virginia (50%), and is expected to be completed May 2027. Funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was not competitively procured. Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N0042125D0081).

Northrup Grumman Systems Corp., Melbourne, Florida, is awarded a $33,609,725 cost-plus-fixed-fee order (N0001924F0571, P00003) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001920G0005). The purpose of this modification is to provide continued support to E-2D Advanced Hawkeye transition efforts from production to sustainment. Work will be performed in Liverpool, New York (83.44%); Carson, California (1.96%); Edgewood, New York (4.46%); Aire-Sur-L’Adour, France (4.13%); Menlo Park, California (1.88%); and various other locations less than one percent each (4.13%), and is expected to be complete May 2029. Fiscal 2023 aircraft procurement, Navy funds in the amount of $33,609,725 will be obligated at time of award, all of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

NAG Marine, LLC,* Norfolk, Virginia is awarded a $28,591,735 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for propulsion auxiliary control, damage control, ballast control, and various machinery control human-machined interfaces (HMI). The HMIs shall be used on Navy ships, Military Sealift Command, Army, Coast Guard, and foreign navy ships to control and monitor multiple systems in support of the Naval Surface Warfare Center Philadelphia Division (NSWCPD). Work will be performed at the contractor’s facility in Norfolk, Virginia, and is expected to be completed 60 months after date of award. Fiscal 2025 operations and maintenance (Navy) funding in the amount of $708,186 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the System for Award Management, with two offers received. NSWCPD, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N64498-25-D-4012).

The Boeing Co., St. Louis, Missouri, is awarded a not to exceed $18,555,398 cost-plus-fixed-fee and cost indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract provides for the procurement of engineering, training, and technical services for the Navy and various Foreign Military Sales customers. The services provided are in support of Harpoon and Standoff Land Attack Missile-Expanded Response Missile, Encapsulated Harpoon Command and Launch Systems, Advanced Harpoon Weapon Control System, Harpoon Coastal Defense System, Harpoon Coastal Defense Cruise Missile System, Encapsulated Support and the Harpoon Shipboard Command Launch Control System. Work will be performed in Saint Charles, Missouri, and is expected to be in completed December 2027. No funds will be obligated at the time of award, funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was not competed. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N0001925D0012).

L3 Technologies Inc., L-3 Telemetry and Radio Frequency Products, San Diego, California, is awarded an $11,790,014 modification (P00021) to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract (N0001921C0064). This modification exercises an option for the production and delivery of 179 modernized radios. Work will be performed in San Diego, California, and is expected to be completed in March 2027. Fiscal 2024 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $6,784,198; and fiscal 2025 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $5,005,816, will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Army

Yellowstone Electric Co.,* Billings, Montana, was awarded a $29,876,694 firm-fixed-price contract to replace generator step-up unit transformers. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work will be performed in Jamestown, Kentucky, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 20, 2030. Fiscal 2025 civil construction funds in the amount of $29,876,694 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville, Tennessee, is the contracting activity (W912P5-25-C-1001).

U.S. Transportation Command

UPDATE: Breeze Aviation Group Inc, Salt Lake City, Utah, (HTC71124DCC36) is the 24th awardee in a multiple award, indefinite/delivery-indefinite/quantity, fixed-price contract, with an estimated combined value of $873,000,000. This contract provides air charter transportation services for one-time domestic passenger, cargo, and combined movements at both military and commercial airfields. The U.S. Transportation Command, Directorate of Acquisition, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, is the contracting activity.

*Small business