Air Force

Aptim Federal Services LLC, Baton Rouge, Louisiana (FA8903-25-D-0036); Aytekin-Serol Eng. Construction Inc., Mahallesi Seyhan Adana, Turkey (FA8903-25-D-0037); Bristol Communication & Power Systems LLC, Anchorage, Alaska (FA8903-25-D-0038); Catawba Day & Zimmerman LLC, Rock Hill, South Carolina (FA8903-25-D-0039); CMS Corp., Bargersville, Indiana (FA8903-25-D-0040); Coharie Bhate JV LLC (CBJV), Clinton, North Carolina (FA8903-25-D-0041); D7 LLC, doing business as DAWSON, Colorado Springs, Colorado (FA8903-25-D-0042); Environmental Chemical Corp., Burlingame, California (FA8903-25-D-0043); Goshawk LLC, San Antonio, Texas (FA8903-25-D-0044); GY6 LLC, Tamuning, Guam (FA8903-25-D-0045); Insight Environmental, Engineering, and Construction Inc., Brea, California (FA8903-25-D-0046); MEB General Contractors Inc., Chesapeake, Virginia (FA8903-25-D-0047); NOVA Group Inc., Napa, California (FA8903-25-D-0048); Reliable Contracting Group LLC, Louisville, Kentucky (FA8903-25-D-0049); SES Energy Services LLC, Oak Ridge, Tennessee (FA8903-25-D-0050); Silver Mountain Construction LLC, North Las Vegas, Nevada (FA8903-25-D-0051); Tetra Tech Inc., Collinsville, Illinois (FA8903-25-D-0052); Weston Solutions Inc., Chester, Pennsylvania (FA8903-25-D-0053); and WSP USA Environmental & Infrastructure Inc., Blue Bell, Pennsylvania (FA8903-25-D-0054), were awarded a $2,500,000,000 ceiling indefinite-delivery /indefinite-quantity contract vehicle for Department of Defense (DOD) fuels infrastructure maintenance, repair, and construction. This contract provides for any construction of new, additions to, repairs, or upgrades of DOD petroleum, oil, and/or lubricant facilities or infrastructure, fuel facility-related utilities, and physical requirements within the fuel yard. it also provides for a small amount of recurring maintenance related to fuel infrastructure. The location of performance is federal installations worldwide as cited in each individual delivery or task order. The contract is awarded with one two-year ordering period and four options for additional two-year ordering periods. The ordering period is not expected to continue after March 25, 2035. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition and 23 proposals were received. Fiscal 2025, Defense Logistics Agency working capital reimbursable funds in the amount of $57,000 are being obligated at the time of award divided equally between all offerors. Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, is the contracting activity.

Small Business Consulting Corp., Shreveport, Louisiana, was awarded a $59,719,836 labor-hour contract for commercial engagement and integration support. This contract provides for research, data analysis, and decision-support workflows to support Air Force Global Strike Command strategic objectives. Work will be performed at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, and is expected to be completed by Sept. 26, 2029. This contract was a sole source acquisition under the Commercial Engagement and Integration-Rapid Acquisition Decision Support Small Business Innovation Research Phase III indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. Fiscal 2024 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $7,755,629 are being obligated at time of award. The 767th Enterprise Sourcing Flight, Barksdale AFB, Louisiana, is the contracting activity (FA6800-25-F-0002).

Navy

International LLC, Birmingham, Alabama (N62473-21-D-1203); Clark Construction Group – California LP, Irvine, California (N62473-21-D-1204); ECC Infrastructure LLC, Burlingame, California (N62473-21-D-1205); Harper Construction Co. Inc., San Diego, California (N62473-21-D-1206); Heffler Contracting Group,* El Cajon, California (N62473-21-D-1207); Korte Construction Co., doing business as The Korte Co., St. Louis, Missouri (N62473-21-D-1208); M. A. Mortenson Co., doing business as M.A. Mortenson Construction, Minneapolis, Minnesota (N62473-21-D-1209); R. A. Burch Construction Co. Inc.,* Ramona, California (N62473-21-D-1210); RQ Construction LLC, Carlsbad, California (N62473-21-D-1211); Sundt Construction Inc., Tempe, Arizona (N62473-21-D-1212); Walsh Federal LLC, Chicago, Illinois (N62473-21-D-1213); Webcor Construction LP, doing business as Webcor Builders, Alameda, California (N62473-21-D-1214); and The Whiting-Turner Contracting Co., Baltimore, Maryland (N62473-21-D-1215), are awarded a combined $99,000,000 modification to increase the maximum value of a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, multiple award construction contract for new construction, renovation, and repair of various facilities in the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southwest area of operations. The contract consists of a base period of two years and one three-year option period, with a combined maximum dollar value not to exceed $2,795,000,000. Work will be performed in California (87%), Arizona (5%), Nevada (3%), Utah (2%), Colorado (2%), and New Mexico (1%), and is expected to be completed by November 2025. Future task orders will be primarily funded by military construction Navy, operation and maintenance (O&M) (Navy), or O&M (Marine Corps) funds. No funds will be obligated at time of award. This contract was competitively procured via the sam.gov website, with 28 offers received. NAVFAC Southwest, San Diego, California, is the contracting activity.

Orbis Sibro Inc.,* Mt. Pleasant, North Carolina (N3904025D0001); Delphinus Engineering Inc.,* Eddystone, Pennsylvania (N3904025D0002); QED Systems Inc.,* Virginia Beach, Virginia (N3904025D0003); and Mills Marine & Ship Repair LLC,* Suffolk, Virginia (N3904025D0004), are being awarded a combined cumulative $242,986,812 in cost-plus-fixed-fee, multiple award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to provide non-nuclear trade labor production support services for upcoming U.S. naval submarine repair and overhaul project availabilities at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, Kittery, Maine. The contract will have a five-year ordering period and a maximum value of $242,986,812 for the total of all awarded. The trade services to be provided under these task orders will cover the following 15 trade skills: marine electrician worker; industrial fire watch/laborer; marine pipefitter; outside marine machinist; marine painter; weight handler (rigger); marine shipfitter; shipwright (staging builder); welder; sheet metal worker; marine insulator (lagger); abrasive blaster; deck tile setter; sound tile setter; and fabric worker. Work will be performed in Kittery, Maine, and is expected to be completed by March 2029. Each vendor will be awarded $1,000 (minimum contract guarantee per awardee) at contract award. Fiscal 2025 operations and maintenance (Navy) funding in the amount of $4,000 ($1,000 minimum guarantee per awarded contract) will be obligated at time of award. All future task orders placed against the contract will utilize funding of the applicable fiscal year in which the task orders are awarded. The contract is being awarded using the policies and procedures in Federal Acquisition Regulation (FAR) Parts 15 and 16, contracting by negotiation, as supplemented by the Defense FAR Supplement, and the Navy-Marine Corps FAR Supplement. These contracts were procured competitively via the Government Point of Entry at SAM.gov, with seven offers received. The contract is being awarded as a partial small business set-aside. Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, Kittery, Maine, is the contracting activity.

Northrup Grumman Systems Corp., Magna, Utah, is being awarded a $7,932,040 modification (P00003) to a previously awarded and announced contract (N0003024C2038) to provide services to complete capital maintenance projects and related capital maintenance studies. Capital maintenance is more than normal maintenance and is considered major rehabilitation or repair work which is not repetitive in nature and has a relatively long-life span. Projects completed as part of this effort are limited to non-severable improvements, repair, or modifications of Navy-owned land, buildings, and support utilities. Work will be performed in Magna, Utah. Work and is expected to be completed on May 8, 2028. Fiscal 2025 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $7,932,040 will be obligated on this award. No funds will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was awarded as a sole source acquisition in accordance with the authority of 10 U.S. Code 3204(a)(1). Strategic Systems Programs, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Defense Health Agency

American Systems Corp., Chantilly, Virginia, was awarded a $26,744,145 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (HT0038-25-C-0005) to provide critical support services to Program Executive Office Defense Healthcare Management Systems (PEO DHMS) and its program offices. These services encompass DevSecOps platform management, operation of the Medical Enterprise Test Innovation Center, test infrastructure management, and Software as a Service. These efforts directly support the development, testing, and deployment of essential software applications and medical devices for PEO DHMS, including MHS GENESIS, Theater Blood, and other critical products. This contract was awarded using direct award procedures in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1, Circumstances permitting other than full and open competition. Work will be performed in the U.S. with a completion date of Aug. 26, 2026. This award will be funded by fiscal 2025 operations and maintenance funds. The Defense Health Agency, Defense Healthcare Management Systems Contracting Division, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

U.S. Transportation Command

JAR Assets LLC, Mandeville, Louisiana (HTC71121CW001), is awarded a contract modification (P00015) with a face value of $12,904,000. Exercise of the option period provides continued transportation of bulk jet fuel by tug and barge for the Defense Logistics Agency-Energy. The location of performance includes ports and points includes inland ports and points along the Gulf Coast Region. The modification of this firm-fixed-price contract brings the cumulative face value to $45,939,000. The option period of performance is from April 1, 2025, to March 31, 2026. Fiscal 2025 defense working capital funds will be obligated. The U.S. Transportation Command, Directorate of Acquisition, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, is the contracting activity.

Army

AICI-Archirodon JV LLC, McLean, Virginia, was awarded an $8,488,000 firm-fixed-price contract for construction services. Bids were solicited via the internet with 11 received. Work will be performed in Kuwait, with an estimated completion date of Oct. 1, 2027. Fiscal 2025 military construction, defense-wide funds in the amount of $8,488,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville, Kentucky, is the contracting activity (W912QR-25-C-0010).

*Small business