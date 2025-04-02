aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
high desert warrior - ft irwin Fort Irwin NTC/Barstow
desert lightning news - nellis/creech afb Nellis/Creech AFB
the thunderbolt - luke afb Luke AFB
desert lightning news - davis monthan Davis-Monthan AFB
Featured

Brewing camaraderie at Crazy Otto’s

by Aerotech News
Air Force Test Center commander Maj. Gen. Scott Cain and command Chief Master Sgt. Jeffrey Martin, attended an event for Antelope Valley veterans in Lancaster, Calif., March 11, 2025. Cain and Martin attended Coffee4Vets as a community engagement to share information about AFTC and their specific roles. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Danielle Rose)
Air Force Test Center commander Maj. Gen. Scott Cain, shares a laugh with a veteran in Lancaster, Calif., March 11, 2025. Cain participated in a community engagement event called Coffee 4 Vets, serving coffee and exchanging stories with local veterans. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Danielle Rose)
Air Force Test Center commander Maj. Gen. Scott Cain, shares a laugh with a veteran in Lancaster, Calif., March 11, 2025. Cain participated in a community engagement event called Coffee4Vets, serving coffee and exchanging stories with local veterans. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Danielle Rose)
Air Force Test Center command Chief Master Sgt. Jeffrey Martin serves coffee to a veteran during a local engagement in Lancaster, Calif., March 11, 2025. Every Tuesday 80-100 local veterans of the Antelope Valley gather for Coffee4Vets to network and share helpful information. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Danielle Rose)
Air Force Test Center command Chief Master Sgt. Jeffrey Martin speaks during a local veteran engagement in Lancaster, Calif., March 11, 2025. Every Tuesday 80-100 local veterans of the Antelope Valley gather for Coffee4Vets to network and share helpful information. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Danielle Rose)
Tags:

More Stories

Contract Briefs
 By Aerotech News
Headlines — April 4
 By Aerotech News
At Anzio with nearly 8,000...
 By Dennis Anderson
NASA boosts efficiency with custom...
 By Sarah Mann
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2025 media kit