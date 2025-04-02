Headlines — April 2

News

Army IDs 3 of 4 soldiers killed in Lithuania training accident

The U.S. Army on Tuesday identified three of the four U.S. soldiers who died during a training exercise in Lithuania last week.

Trump’s pick to lead Joint Chiefs denies MAGA hat story in hearing

Retired Lt. Gen. Dan Caine, President Donald Trump’s pick to be the nation’s highest-ranking military officer, sought to reassure lawmakers Tuesday that he would avoid political interference and was qualified for the job, despite having a resume unlike anyone previously tapped for the position.

Here is the training that the Army says is no longer mandatory

The Army is cutting hours worth of training that were previously mandatory for soldiers, including the basics of combat medicine and a primer on the laws of war. The new approach to so-called “mandatory training tasks,” officials say, will make a long list of courses and training events optional, with commanders allowed to pick and choose which training their troops are likely to need.

Thousands of sailors get access to trendy weight-loss app in new deal

You may have seen the ads on Instagram or watched the video spots on YouTube. Noom, a paid weight-loss app that has earned plaudits for getting results in its users, is hot. And it’s now available for free to sailors who failed the service’s Body Composition Assessment standards last year.

A soldier desperately needed a bone marrow transplant. Thousands volunteered as donors.

When the call went out over social media that Army Sgt. Derrick Bishop, of the 82nd Airborne Division, needed a bone marrow transplant, thousands responded in person and online.

Air Force

New Air Force ‘Doomsday’ wing boosts nuclear command and control

The Air Force welcomed a new wing meant to improve command and control over the military’s nuclear enterprise. The 95th Wing combines command and control units from the Active-Duty Air Force, Air National Guard, and Air Force Reserve under one roof to streamline command and better advocate for resources.

Air Force’s last active-duty F-15C made its final flight at Kadena

The Air Force’s last Active-Duty F-15C made its final flight earlier this year, as Kadena Air Base in Japan continues its long goodbye to the iconic fighter after more than 45 years of operations.

Space Force

Space Force awards first commercial reserve contracts

The Space Force took its first tentative steps last month toward leveraging commercial space providers to augment military capabilities with four small, short-term contracts to enhance space domain awareness.

Defense

Philippines cleared to buy F-16s at estimated $5.6B

The US State Department has approved a potential Foreign Military Sale of 20 F-16 fighters to the Philippines, with an estimated price tag of $5.58 billion.

F-47 fighter program could see multiple versions built in increments

Boeing’s F-47 sixth-generation stealth fighter may just be “Increment 1” of the USAF’s Next Generation Air Dominance (NGAD) manned combat jet initiative. This is according to the former Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Acquisition, Technology & Logistics Andrew Hunter that had a major hand in the program up until the end of the Biden administration.

Veterans

Senator vows to hold all VA nominees over planned staff cuts

Arizona Democratic Sen. Ruben Gallego on Tuesday vowed to hold all senior Veterans Affairs nominees in an effort to force department leaders to reconsider massive planned cuts to the agency’s workforce in coming months.

A Gulf War veteran convicted of killing his girlfriend and 3 children is set for execution

A man convicted of kidnapping a woman in Miami and later strangling her to death is set to be executed next month under a death warrant Gov. Ron DeSantis signed Monday.

VA unveils next 13 sites for electronic health record rollout

Veterans Affairs leaders on Monday announced the next 13 sites to receive the department’s embattled new electronic health records system, including multiple facilities in Michigan, Ohio and Indiana.