Red Flag 25-2 expands international collaboration, multi-domain integration

Red Flag 25-2 which wrapped up recently, provided realistic, high-end training to its participants from the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Air National Guard, U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps, United Arab Emirates Air Force, Royal Saudi Air Force and Turkish Air Force, March 10-21, 2025, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev.

One of the defining features of this iteration of Red Flag was the participation of foreign allies and partners. The multinational nature of this exercise provided mutually beneficial educational and operational opportunities while promoting long-term relationships.

“Red Flag continues to be the premiere exercise that brings our inexperienced combat aviators and maintainers together,” said Col. Kenneth Voigt, 552nd Command and Control Wing commander. “It has been an amazing experience working alongside joint and coalition warriors, each demonstrated their ability to operate in a combat realistic environment. Any AEW commander would be proud to deploy with this team.”

The exercise provided practical experience in communication and decision-making under dynamic conditions. It also highlighted the role of seamless coordination and agility in responding to evolving challenges.

“Some key lessons learned at Nellis include the importance of flexibility and adaptability in rapidly changing combat situations,” said Lt. Col. Khaled Al-Nutafi, an exercise participant from the Royal Saudi Air Force. “The exercise emphasizes the need for precise communication, quick decision-making, and the ability to adjust tactics on the fly.”

During Red Flag, every minute counts. This fast-paced exercise created a dynamic environment that challenged participants to step past their comfort zone to stay aligned with everyone involved.

“Communication is key. Understanding the mission, not just of the bomber, but of the other players in the fight is extremely important,” said Col. Benjamin Jensen, 5th Bomb Wing deputy commander. “It’s been awesome for the new crews to experience a high-tempo environment that is more congested than they’re used to. They typically go out and do other types of missions across the world, so doing this in this environment here at Red Flag in a large force environment is a great experience in preparation for the next missions they have.”

Jensen’s remarks reflect not only the value of Red Flag for his crews but also underscore the exercise’s broader role in enhancing overall combat readiness.

“The most rewarding part is seeing the team succeed,” said Jensen. “The true benefit for me is knowing that we have been able to preserve life and equipment to continue to defend our country because of the preparation that has happened here in peacetime.”

As Red Flag continues to evolve, its mission remains unchanged: to prepare warfighters for the most challenging combat scenarios imaginable by exposing them to their first 10 combat sorties in the safety of a training environment. Red Flag ensures that the U.S. Air Force and its allies remain ready for anything.