Ascendancy One LLC, Virginia Beach, Virginia (H92240-25-D-0012); Spathe Strategic Support JV LLC, Belleair, Florida (H92240-25-D-0013); Seventh Dimension LLC, Mocksville, North Carolina (H92240-25-D-0014); People, Technology and Processes LLC, Tampa, Florida (H92240-25-D-0015); and Skybridge Tactical LLC, Tampa, Florida (H92240-25-D-0016), were awarded a $399,000,000 (maximum ceiling value across all contracts) multiple award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with an ordering period of up to seven years for subject matter expertise through logistics support services, equipment-related services, and knowledge-based services supporting Naval Special Warfare Command enterprise requirements. The work will be performed in various locations within and outside the continental U.S., and could continue through fiscal 2032. Naval Special Warfare Command, Coronado, California, is the contracting activity. (Awarded March 20, 2025)

Bethel Industries,* Jersey City, New Jersey, has been awarded a maximum $148,083,623 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for modular scalable vest and related components. This was a competitive acquisition with nine responses received. This is a three-year contract with no option periods. The ordering period end date is April 9, 2028. Using military services are Army and Air Force. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2025 through 2028 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (SPE1C1-25-D-0050).

Smith & Nephew Inc., Fort Worth, Texas, has been awarded a maximum $37,500,000 fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment contract for negative pressure wound therapy medical equipment. This was a competitive acquisition with five offers received. This is a five-year contract with five one-year option periods. The ordering period end date is April 8, 2030. Using military service is Air Force. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2025 through 2030 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (SPE2D1-25-D-0005).

DRS Laurel Technologies, Johnstown, Pennsylvania, was awarded a $41,442,493 firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee, and cost-only modification to previously awarded contract N00024-20-C-5605 to procure console, display, and peripheral technical Insertion 16 production equipment, spares, other direct costs, and engineering support. Work will be performed in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, and is expected to be completed by Aug. 31, 2026. Foreign Military Sales (FMS) (Australia) funds in the amount of $19,236,256 (46%); FMS (Canada) funds in the amount of $13,684,445 (33%); fiscal 2024 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $5,597,804 (13%); FMS (Japan) funds in the amount of $1,465,950 (3%); fiscal 2025 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $800,473 (1%); fiscal 2016 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $316,764 (1%); fiscal 2017 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $165,911 (1%); fiscal 2024 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $121,639 (1%); and fiscal 2025 procurement, defense wide funds in the amount of $53,251 (1%), will be obligated at the time of the award and funds in the amount of $316,764 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity. (Awarded on April 3, 2025)

Management Services Group Inc.,* Virginia Beach, Virginia, was awarded a $26,650,165 firm-fixed-price, cost plus fixed-fee, and cost-only modification to previously awarded contract N00024-20-C-5608 to procure network, processing, and storage Technical Insertion 16, Modification One production equipment, spares, other direct costs, and engineering support. Work will be performed in Virginia Beach, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by September 2026. Foreign Military Sales (FMS) (Canada) funds in the amount of $12,872,726 (47%); FMS (Australia) funds in the amount of $10,655,584 (40%); fiscal 2025 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,246,014 (4%); fiscal 2024 ship construction (Navy) funds in the amount of $801,162 (3%); fiscal 2023 ship construction (Navy) funds in the amount of $603,055 (2%); FMS (Japan) funds in the amount of $187,932 (1%); fiscal 2025 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $160,643 (1%); fiscal 2024 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $66,507 (1%); and fiscal 2024 procurement, defense wide funds in the amount of $56,542 (1%), will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity. (Awarded on March 28, 2025.)

Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems, Moorestown, New Jersey, is awarded a $23,825,884 firm-fixed-price modification to previously awarded order N00024-23-F-5118 under the Basic Ordering Agreement N00024-20-G-5102 to procure electronic equipment fluid cooler and AEGIS combat system support equipment in support Navy and allied ships under the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) program. This action includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract action to $36,099,684. This contract action combines purchases for the Navy (70%), and the governments of Canada (25%) and Japan (5%). Work will be performed in Moorestown, New Jersey (80%); and Clearwater, Florida (20%), and is expected to be completed by May 2030. Fiscal 2024 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $8,962,800 (38%); FMS (Canada) funds in the amount of $5,900,284 (25%); fiscal 2025 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $5,121,600 (21%); 2024 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,560,800 (11%); and FMS (Japan) funds in the amount of $1,280,400 (5%), will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Near Earth Autonomy Inc.,* Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, was awarded an $11,499,839 firm-fixed-price contract to design, develop and conduct a demonstration of heavy vertical takeoff and landing systems. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of April 14, 2028. The U.S. Army Small Business Innovation Research Contracting Center of Excellence is the contracting activity (W51701-25-D-A002).

