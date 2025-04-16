aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
April declared SAPR month

by Aerotech News The Thunderbolt - Luke AFB
56th Fighter Wing leadership and Sexual Assault Prevention Response representatives, pose for a picture in front of the proclamation dedicating the month of April as Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, March 20, 2025, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The Luke SAPR office provides resources for sexual assault victims and raises awareness about the mental and physical effects of sexual assault. (U.S. Air Force photos by Airman Tekorey Watkins)
U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. David Berkland, 56th Fighter Wing commander, signs a proclamation dedicating the month of April as Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, March 20, 2025, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona.

