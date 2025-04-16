Contract Brief

Navy

Heil Trailer International LLC, Gatesville, Texas, is awarded a $49,118,320 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for M870A2-Off-Road suspension upgrade engineering change proposal (ECP) to support the Marine Corps (USMC) medium and heavy tactical vehicles (MHTV). The contract provides for MHTV’s requirement to procure, produce and integrate the M870A2-OR suspension upgrade ECP solution onto the USMC M870A2-S Medium Heavy Equipment Transporter. Integration of the suspension upgrade solution will be applied to approximately 200 USMC provided M870 transporters with the capability to line-haul heavy equipment with payloads up to 37.5 tons on and off-road in accordance with the M870 specifications. Work will be performed in Gatesville, Texas, with an expected completion date of April 2030. The maximum dollar value including all ordering years is $49,118,320. No funds will be obligated at time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual delivery orders as they are issued. Fiscal 2023, 2024, and 2025 procurement (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $7,496,624 are being obligated at the delivery order level. Contract funds in the amount of $1,244,010 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year and $6,252,614 will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was a competitive acquisition via SAM.gov and through the Procurement Integrated Enterprise Environment Solicitation module with two proposals received. Marine Corps Systems Command, Quantico, Virginia, is the contracting activity (M67854-25-D-0012).

Fuse Integration Inc.,* San Diego, California, is awarded a $34,844,153 cost-plus-fixed-fee order (N0042125F0484) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0042122G1002). This order provides for the delivery and demonstration of beyond line of site mesh networks and the tactical edge networking targeting in a contested long-range environment advanced network architecture solution for experimentation and developmental test events and fleet exercises in support of various platforms and configurations in assessing interoperability and resiliency with mesh networks for the Air Force. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland (22.6%); China Lake, California (17%); Point Mugu, California (10.1%); Washington, D.C. (8.5% ); Naval Air Station Fallon, California (8.5%); Camp Pendleton, California (8.5%); Melbourne, Florida (5.6%); Shreveport, Louisiana (5.6%); Joint Base Pearl Harbor, Hickman, Hawaii (3.4%); Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma (3.4%); Dyess AFB, Texas (3.4%); Andersen AFB, Guam (1.7%); and Anchorage, Alaska (1.7%), and is expected to be completed in April 2030. Fiscal 2024 research development, test and evaluation (Air Force) funds in the amount of $1,129,754 will be obligated at the time of award, all of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contact action was not competed. Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Army

Survtech Solutions Inc.,* Tampa, Florida (W912HN-25-D-2003); Surveying Consultants of Hilton Head Island Inc.,* Bluffton, South Carolina (W912HN-25-D-2002); Lowe Engineers LLC,* Atlanta, Georgia (W912HN-25-D-2001); and Seaside Engineering & Surveying LLC,* Baker, Florida (W912HN-25-D-2000), will compete for each order of the $16,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for surveying and mapping projects. Bids were solicited via the internet with 13 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of April 16, 2030. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah, Georgia, is the contracting activity.

Noreas Environmental Services LLC, Irvine, California, was awarded an $8,343,671 firm-fixed-price contract for environmental remediation services. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Evansville, Indiana, with an estimated completion date of Oct. 16, 2026. Fiscal 2025 environmental restoration, Army funds in the amount of $8,343,671 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville, Kentucky, is the contracting activity (W912QR-25-F-A040).

*Small business