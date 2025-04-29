Skills for life: the Junior ROTC experience

Forget about marching robots. Today’s Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps cadets are being molded into well-rounded young leaders with a strong sense of community.

The Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., JROTC unit at Desert Junior-Senior High School, led by Master Sgt. Andre Brooks, is accomplishing this through challenging activities, leadership roles and service opportunities.

“JROTC is not about pushing students into the military,” Brooks said. “It’s about developing citizenship, leadership, discipline, and personal responsibility.”

The unit held its annual ball April 18, 2025, highlighting the program’s focus on character development, leadership and community service. Cadets and guests celebrated with dinner, dancing and a formal ceremony.

Cadet Salvador Delgado was promoted to senior airman.

The following 27 cadets also received temporary promotions, based on a job selection:

Major: Sophie Nguyen

Captain: Michael Villapudua

First lieutenant: Evelyn Miller, Andrea Soriano

Second lieutenant: Karen Armstrong, Nicholas Avina, Ashley Clark, Salvador Delgado, Atthithamanee (E’clair) Ektanitphong

Chief master sergeant: Butch Amar

Master sergeant: Matthew Coching, Averie McDonald

Technical sergeant: Honey Harrald

Staff sergeant: Gabriella Aviles, Bernard Benveniste, Jefferson Canenguez, Victor Cifuentes, Nathaniel Coronado, Madalynn Crum, Jon Hall, Ashur Lambert, Aiden Luebcke, Ethan Ochoa, Jax Pratti, Annasophia Shaw, Lilianna Sutphin, Carish Vansickle

The JROTC program at Edwards is an elective comparable to physical education, but it requires commitment extending beyond the classroom to after-school activities and occasional weekend events. Last weekend, cadets honored service members who defended the Philippines during World War II by marching in remembrance of the Bataan Death March.

“Participation in the Bataan Death March commemoration is a good indicator of our unit’s dedication,” said Cadet Aidan Vansickle. “The desert is hot, dry and windy, but our cadets persevered to complete the 14-mile march that also fixed in their memories the hardships experienced by those who came before us.”

Cadets also participate in local parades, showcasing precision marching and community involvement. From Veterans Day observances to town festivals, they represent their school and the Air Force, demonstrating the program’s emphasis on discipline, teamwork, and civic pride.

“New and returning cadets show integrity and resilience as they march,” said Cadet Michael Villapudua about a community event in Boron, Calif. “Our cadets take responsibility for their actions and appearance, while showcasing their skills and abilities.”

Cadets wear their clean, pressed, and stain-free uniforms weekly for inspections. They stand at attention, maintain eye contact, and answer questions about uniform regulations, the chain of command, current events, and general military knowledge.

“On top of our training and service, each of us has a job,” said Cadet Jefferson Canenguez. “My job is managing uniform distribution and return, ensuring correct sizes and cleanliness. Uniforms are free, and the on-base dry cleaner even cleans them for free.”

Students, parents and guardians interested in the program should contact Desert Junior/Senior High School office at 760-306-4964.