355th Operations Support Squadron inactivates

The 355th Operations Support Squadron, known as the “Firebirds,” inactivated at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz. on April 3, 2025, marking the end of more than 30 years of operational support at the installation.

The inactivation comes as part of Davis-Monthan’s transition toward a more rescue-centric mission, following the divestment of the A-10 Thunderbolt II and the 2024 inactivation of the 354th Fighter Squadron.

The 355th OSS primarily provided operational support to the 354th and 357th Fighter Squadrons, but has provided support to the installation at large.

“The 355th OSS has been the airfield support squadron, taking care of everything a pilot needs to fly,” said Lt. Col. Aaron Knight, the 355th OSS’s final commander. “From intelligence and aircrew flight equipment support to weather briefings and airfield management, our Airmen ensured every mission launched safely and effectively.”

With the departure of the A-10 from Davis-Monthan, the functions of the 355th OSS are being consolidated under the 563rd OSS to better align with the base’s evolving rescue mission. Though the 355th OSS inactivated, its Airmen will continue to execute their roles under the 563rd Rescue Group as new additions to their OSS.

“The beautiful thing about this inactivation is that the only people really inactivating are my director of operations and me,” said Knight. “Everybody else is transferring over to the 563rd OSS, ensuring the mission continues uninterrupted under the rescue community.”

The 355th OSS has played a vital role in Davis-Monthan’s history, providing airfield support since its activation in the early 1990s. The squadron’s legacy is intertwined with the A-10 community, which has long been a hallmark of the base’s identity.

“This inactivation is an acknowledgment that there will never be another A-10 deployment from Davis-Monthan,” Knight said. “It is another step in the Air Force’s transition toward the future fight, ensuring the base is postured to support its evolving rescue and special operations missions.”

As the inactivation marks the end of an era, Lt. Col. Ret. and GS-11 Ret. David Bellamy, former 355th OSS chief of plans and readiness who worked in the squadron for over 20 years, shared his thoughts on its influence and the lasting imprint it leaves behind.

“The Firebirds did all things airfield,” said Bellamy. “Whether it was airfield management, air traffic control, radar and weather services, or intelligence and survival training, the squadron ensured every operation was set up for success.”

While the mission set is changing, the Airmen who made the 355th OSS successful will continue their work under the 563rd OSS, maintaining their commitment to enabling operations at DM.

“The job mostly won’t change for most of the people in the squadron,” Bellamy said. “They will still be supporting everything that moves on this base. The shift is more about culture — moving from an attack-focused mindset to a rescue-focused one. But I have no doubt that our people will continue to excel.”

The inactivation of the 355th OSS is a significant milestone in Davis-Monthan’s transition, representing the base’s shift away from its historic A-10 mission and toward a future centered on rescue and special operations. Though the squadron’s time has come to an end, its impact will continue to be felt as its Airmen carry their expertise and dedication into their new roles at the 563rd Rescue Group.