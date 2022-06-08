Military Working Dogs: The beast defender

Staff Sgt. Quinton Lequieu 355th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler and MWD SSilke perform obedience training at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., June 1, 2022. MWD handlers are responsible for caring and training MWDs, with the ultimate goal of preparing them to work side-by-side with an Airman in any situation they may encounter.

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Quinton Leqauieu and Senior Airman Gabriel Higuera, 355th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handlers, train SSilke, 355th SFS MWD, to follow commands during a simulated hostile interaction at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, June 1, 2022. MWDs are trained to detect explosives, take down uncooperative assailants and help protect and defend Air Force installations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaitlyn Ergish)

SSilke, a military working dog assigned to the 355th Security Forces Squadron, performs simulated guard and attack training at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, June 1, 2022. MWDs are trained to detect explosives, take down uncooperative assailants and help protect and defend Air Force installations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaitlyn Ergish)

Senior Airman Gabriel Higuera, 355th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, poses as a simulated perpetrator while training SSilke, 355 SFS MWD, at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, June 1, 2022. Utilizing a bite suit during training ensures MWDs are fully equipped to protect and attack on command in a real-world environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaitlyn Ergish)

SSilke, a military working dog assigned to the 355th Security Forces Squadron, bites simulated perpetrator Senior Airman Gabriel Higuera, 355th SFS MWD handler, during a training scenario at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, June 1, 2022. Utilizing a bite suit during training ensures MWDs are fully equipped to protect and attack on command in a real-world environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaitlyn Ergish)

SSilke, a military working dog assigned to the 355th Security Forces Squadron, poses for a photo before beginning a training scenario at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, June 1, 2022. MWDs are trained to detect explosives, take down uncooperative assailants and help protect and defend Air Force installations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaitlyn Ergish)

Frenky, a military working dog assigned to the 355th Security Forces Squadron, performs a building search at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, June 1, 2022. MWDs are trained to detect explosives, take down uncooperative assailants and help protect and defend Air Force installations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaitlyn Ergish)

Frenky, a military working dog assigned to the 355th Security Forces Squadron, bites simulated perpetrator Senior Airman Gabriel Higuera, 355th Security Forces Squadron Military Working Dog Handler, during a training scenario at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, June 1, 2022. Utilizing a bite suit during training ensures MWDs are fully equipped to protect and attack on command in a real-world environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaitlyn Ergish)

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Quinton Lequieu, 355th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, praises Frenky, 355 SFS MWD, after performing a building search training scenario at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, June 1, 2022. MWDs are trained to detect explosives, take down uncooperative assailants, and help protect and defend Air Force installations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaitlyn Ergish)